VENOM: THE LAST DANCE R-Rated Promo Sees Eddie Brock Beat Up UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley

With Venom: The Last Dance a little over a month away from arriving in theaters, the promotional tie-ins have begun, starting with a fun team-up with the UFC.

It begins with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock (who is on the run) bursting into UFC President Dana White's office to ask for the opportunity to fight in exchange for cash. The promotor isn't impressed and demands that the former journalist leave his office.

However, White then hears a commotion outside and emerges to find Eddie - with a little help from Venom - choking out Sean O'Malley, the current UFC Bantamweight Champion.

There are times when this feels like it could be a scene in the threequel and we'd imagine Venom: The Last Dance will feature some surprises linked to its Las Vegas setting. Also worth mentioning are White's repeated F-bombs; could those rumours about the movie being R-Rated be correct?

"This one - I’m so, so excited about because we’ve gone much bigger," Hardy recently said of the threequel. "Kelly [Marcel] and I have been working with Tom Rothman and Sanford [Panitch] and their Sony team for 7-8 years now."

"We started off - like, initially, [Venom] was just Eddie Brock and nobody knew what we were going to do. Then the second [film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage] - we wrote the second one, we pitched it, got to direct it, put the team together on that - that was huge! That was a huge university of learning."

The actor added, "People were going to judge us, you know? Marvel Universe under [Kevin] Feige’s management is doing so well. Spider-Man has gone to Feige’s camp at Marvel. We have one [at Sony]! To me and Kelly, it’s so important to pour in everything that we can to build on that opportunity."

Check out this new promo for Venom: The Last Dance below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.