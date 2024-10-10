VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Promo Art Confirms Identity Of The Threequel's Alien Invaders

This likely won't come as a huge surprise to those of you who read the comics, but new Venom: The Last Dance promo art confirms that the Lethal Protector will indeed battle Xenophage in the upcoming movie.

We've long suspected that the aliens have been reimagined by Sony Pictures and it will be refreshing to watch the title character battle something other than a fellow Symbiote.

Despite that, we do anticipate seeing Toxin and Scream make an appearance, even briefly, at some point in this movie.

In the comics, the Xenophage first appeared in 1996's Venom: The Hunted #1. Feeding off symbiotes with an "incendiary neurotoxin" that can paralyze the aliens (making them dead weight to their hosts) to enhance their taste, it appears they've been reimagined as Knull's army here.

Whether they'll be a threat beyond Venom: The Last Dance remains to be seen. As of now, we know very little about how they'll factor into the threequel or what Knull's endgame is beyond seemingly wanting to kill or regain Venom.

Take a closer look at this promo art for the threequel below.

New Venom: The Last Dance merch officially confirms that the creatures hunting Venom are indeed called Xenophages! pic.twitter.com/VMCjS9v4xl — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) October 9, 2024

Sony Pictures South Korea has also shared a pretty inventive poster for Venom: The Last Dance. This was created to celebrate Hangul Day, though we wouldn't put too much stock into the presence of that familiar white chest logo.

However, if Venom is finally going to add that to his suit, we'd imagine it will be when he makes his rumoured leap to the MCU for Spider-Man 4.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.