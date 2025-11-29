ASSASSIN'S CREED: Setting And Historic Characters Set To Appear In Netflix's Reboot Have Been Revealed

Earlier this week, the news broke that Euphoria star Toby Wallace has been tapped to play one of the co-leads in Netflix's upcoming Assassin's Creed TV series. This marks the second attempt to bring the Ubisoft franchise to live-action after the poorly received 2016 movie starring Michael Fassbender.

Details on the show have been few and far between, but Nexus Point News (via GameFragger.com) is reporting that it will explore Ancient Rome. That's a period the games haven't touched on, but it's one we've seen used in many hit series and movies (Spartacus and Gladiator, for example).

The site adds, "[Assassin's Creed] will feature figures like Emperor Nero and Seneca the Younger, who served as Nero’s tutor. This would potentially date the series as being set somewhere between 54-68 AD, if Nero is to be emperor."

"Details on Toby Wallace’s character are being kept under wraps but the character will be part of an ensemble cast featuring multiple other younger characters," the report notes.

Robert Patino (DMZ) and David Wiener (Halo) will serve as showrunners and executive producers for Assassin's Creed. Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Genevieve Jones are executive producers on behalf of Ubisoft. Matt O'Toole is also producing.

Here's the logline for the series:

"Assassin’s Creed will be a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series will follow its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny."

In 2020, Ubisoft and Netflix announced they had entered into an agreement to develop content based on the globally popular Assassin's Creed video game franchise. This live-action adaptation is the first series to be developed under the agreement.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," Wiener and Patino previously said. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story - about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith."

"It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

Assassin's Creed doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date on Netflix.