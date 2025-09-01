INJUSTICE 3 Rumors Explode Thanks To Convention Appearances From Superman And Green Lantern Voice Actors

INJUSTICE 3 Rumors Explode Thanks To Convention Appearances From Superman And Green Lantern Voice Actors

Nostalgia Con appearances by George Newbern and Phil LaMarr- the voices behind Superman and Green Lantern in Injustice, have led to new Injustice 3 rumors.

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 01, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Injustice
Source: GameFragger.com

As of May 2025, NetherRealm has officially ended support for MK1, announcing that there would be no more DLC or story chapters coming fater the release of the Definitive Edition, sparking rumors that a new Injustice game would be the studio's next major effort.

Around that same time, a credible dataminer also sparked rumors of another Injustice installment rumors of another Injustice installment, and roughly three months later, we now have more evidence that another installment in the superhero fighting game franchise is on the way.

During their appearance at Nostalgia Con in Houston, George Newbern and Phil LaMarr, who voice Superman and Green Lantern, reportedly told fans in their autograph line that brought Injustice merchandise for the pair to sign, that NetherRealm was currently hard at work on a new Injustice game.

We'll caution that Newbern and LaMarr didn't specify that this was a major console release, so it's possible that it could be a new Injustice mobile game as NetherRealm has found great success with mobile games in recent years.

NetherRealm has a typical development pattern of alternating between its two flagship games-  Mortal Kombat and Injustice, and with MK1 being the most recent release, it stands to reason that the next fighting game released by Ed Boon and co. will be a new Injustice game. Especially considering that they broke that pattern by releasing two Mortal Kombat games back-to-back- MK11 (2019) and the pseudo-reboot, MK1 (2023):

  • 2013 - Injustice: Gods Among Us
  • 2015 - Mortal Kombat X
  • 2017 - Injustice 2
  • 2019 - Mortal Kombat 11
  • 2023 - Mortal Kombat 1

Also, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn recently stated that he met with NetherRealm and RockSteady about more DC games, another clue that Injustice 3 is on the horizon. Gunn made that statement back in February and confirmed that both studios had games in development and that he was reviewing concept art and narrative elements.

Injustice 2 ends with two possible outcomes based on player actions, and it will be interesting to see which one becomes the canonical choice in Injustice 3.

One choice has Batman side with Superman and usher in a new era on Earth with the Man of Steel as the leader of a new superhero regime, while the other choice sees Superman restricted by an artificial red sun, with Supergirl replacing him as Earth's main Kryptonian champion.

Despite no official confirmation from NetherRealm, the Batman victory ending is widely considered the more probable canonical route.

Ed Boon On The Chances Of A Marvel vs DC Fighting Game And INJUSTICE 3
Related:

Ed Boon On The Chances Of A Marvel vs DC Fighting Game And INJUSTICE 3
INJUSTICE: Superman Is On The Warpath In Exciting First Trailer For DC's Next Animated Feature
Recommended For You:

INJUSTICE: Superman Is On The Warpath In Exciting First Trailer For DC's Next Animated Feature

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/1/2025, 11:22 AM
Let’s get Mxyptlik and Bat-Mite this time.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/1/2025, 11:22 AM
A DC fighting game that ISNT Injustice 3 would be better.

1) The story has nowhere good to go and it would be best to move on from the tired and overplayed evil Superman story.

2) The fighting mechanics of the Injustice series really suck compared to other fighting games. Injustice 2 was essentially all about projectiles with no other elements to the fighting even mattering at all.

After the failure that was MK1, NRS needs their next game to be a hit.

Maybe it can be set instead on the planet that the good Superman was from and then update the mechanics to be a better balanced fighting game than the previous Injustice games have been.

Feel free to keep all the great character customization and single player modes. Those are the series strong suit. But we need a better version of the DC universe and a competent fighting system.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/1/2025, 11:47 AM
@mountainman - Where did the story leave off?

Sad to hear about the gameplay. I was always curious about the games due to the story but fighting games like that aren't really what I gravitate towards anymore
dracula
dracula - 9/1/2025, 11:28 AM
Wonder how they will handle Batman

Could try using unused material of Kevin’s but that will only get them so far

Diedrch Bader
Bruce Greenwood
Roger Craig Smith
Hemish Linklighter
Jensen Ackles
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/1/2025, 11:29 AM
As much as I can ant to be excited for this, you know WB will pull the same pay to play nonsense that has made up their recent games where they buckle and dine you for everything and lock most of the content behind an additional pay wall after they ask you to spend 60- 120 bucks.

Until they go back to the old model where when you paid for their game, you got the entire game, I’ll save my money
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/1/2025, 11:30 AM
@Bucky74 - “Can’t wait” and “want to be excited for this”. Can we get an edit button?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:42 AM
NetherRealm is dead. Haven't made a good game in years. I'm good
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/1/2025, 11:44 AM

They have worn this thing out. Time for something new.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder