INJUSTICE 3 Rumors Explode Thanks To Convention Appearances From Superman And Green Lantern Voice Actors

As of May 2025, NetherRealm has officially ended support for MK1, announcing that there would be no more DLC or story chapters coming fater the release of the Definitive Edition, sparking rumors that a new Injustice game would be the studio's next major effort.

Around that same time, a credible dataminer also sparked rumors of another Injustice installment rumors of another Injustice installment, and roughly three months later, we now have more evidence that another installment in the superhero fighting game franchise is on the way.

During their appearance at Nostalgia Con in Houston, George Newbern and Phil LaMarr, who voice Superman and Green Lantern, reportedly told fans in their autograph line that brought Injustice merchandise for the pair to sign, that NetherRealm was currently hard at work on a new Injustice game.

We'll caution that Newbern and LaMarr didn't specify that this was a major console release, so it's possible that it could be a new Injustice mobile game as NetherRealm has found great success with mobile games in recent years.

NetherRealm has a typical development pattern of alternating between its two flagship games- Mortal Kombat and Injustice, and with MK1 being the most recent release, it stands to reason that the next fighting game released by Ed Boon and co. will be a new Injustice game. Especially considering that they broke that pattern by releasing two Mortal Kombat games back-to-back- MK11 (2019) and the pseudo-reboot, MK1 (2023):

2013 - Injustice: Gods Among Us

2015 - Mortal Kombat X

2017 - Injustice 2

2019 - Mortal Kombat 11

2023 - Mortal Kombat 1

Also, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn recently stated that he met with NetherRealm and RockSteady about more DC games, another clue that Injustice 3 is on the horizon. Gunn made that statement back in February and confirmed that both studios had games in development and that he was reviewing concept art and narrative elements.

Injustice 2 ends with two possible outcomes based on player actions, and it will be interesting to see which one becomes the canonical choice in Injustice 3.

One choice has Batman side with Superman and usher in a new era on Earth with the Man of Steel as the leader of a new superhero regime, while the other choice sees Superman restricted by an artificial red sun, with Supergirl replacing him as Earth's main Kryptonian champion.

Despite no official confirmation from NetherRealm, the Batman victory ending is widely considered the more probable canonical route.