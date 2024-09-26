THE LAST OF US Season 2 Trailer And Posters Show Joel And Ellie's Pasts Catching Up With Them

To mark "The Last of Us Day," HBO has released (via GameFragger.com) the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us season 2 along with three posters illustrated by Greg Ruth.

Following a record-breaking first season as the most-watched debut season of a series ever for HBO, the second season of The Last of Us will debut in 2025 (we still don't have a specific month/date) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In season 2, after five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

If you've played Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II, there will be a lot of scenes and characters here you'll likely recognise. And yes, it does appear as if the plan is to adapt that highly controversial moment which divided opinions and sent the internet into a frenzy in 2020. We knew it was coming, but that won't make it any easier to watch.

Interestingly, Abby gets relatively little screen time here as the focus is instead put on Joel and Ellie. We'd imagine her expanded role in the story will receive a greater amount of attention as The Last of Us season 2's marketing campaign continues.

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, we get a first look at Isabela Merced (Superman) as Dina and The Batman's Jeffrey Wright reprising his role from the games as Isaac.

Season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Check out the trailer and posters below.