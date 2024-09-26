THE LAST OF US Season 2 Trailer And Posters Show Joel And Ellie's Pasts Catching Up With Them

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Trailer And Posters Show Joel And Ellie's Pasts Catching Up With Them

Today is "The Last of Us Day" (yes, that's really a thing) and to mark the occasion, HBO has dropped the first trailer and posters for The Last of Us season 2. Will Joel and Ellie pay for past mistakes?

By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2024 12:09 PM EST
To mark "The Last of Us Day," HBO has released (via GameFragger.com) the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us season 2 along with three posters illustrated by Greg Ruth.

Following a record-breaking first season as the most-watched debut season of a series ever for HBO, the second season of The Last of Us will debut in 2025 (we still don't have a specific month/date) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. 

In season 2, after five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

If you've played Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II, there will be a lot of scenes and characters here you'll likely recognise. And yes, it does appear as if the plan is to adapt that highly controversial moment which divided opinions and sent the internet into a frenzy in 2020. We knew it was coming, but that won't make it any easier to watch. 

Interestingly, Abby gets relatively little screen time here as the focus is instead put on Joel and Ellie. We'd imagine her expanded role in the story will receive a greater amount of attention as The Last of Us season 2's marketing campaign continues.

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, we get a first look at Isabela Merced (Superman) as Dina and The Batman's Jeffrey Wright reprising his role from the games as Isaac. 

Season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Check out the trailer and posters below.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/26/2024, 12:07 PM
Looks good.

It's still weird how we're waiting 2 years or more for follow up seasons of great TV. They really are becoming like movies...
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/26/2024, 12:08 PM
@Conquistador - It's to keep subscribers from canceling.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/26/2024, 12:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - But the lenghty wait would have the opposite effect infact.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 9/26/2024, 12:07 PM
Hot take: I love the second game more than the first one, and I'm hoping they don't change the story (much) due to the backlash that game received.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/26/2024, 12:07 PM
Looking forward to this. Interested to see how they do the Shambler and Rat King.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/26/2024, 12:12 PM
@SonOfAGif - we’ll get them for 3 minutes on screen at the end of their respective episodes only
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/26/2024, 12:11 PM
So this is really happening? They’re really going ahead without a recast aged-up ellie. It’s supposed to be 5 years later and Bella Ramsey still resembles a child.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/26/2024, 12:26 PM
@JFerguson - lol, you know other than Pascal, Bella Ramsey is one of the reason's the show got such high acclaim, so why would they replace her....

She's also 21. So she's actually the right age, if she was suppose to be 14/15 in season 1.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/26/2024, 12:11 PM
Never played the game but get the general concept. LOVED S1 so i'm very much looking forward to S2 and hope the quality is as good as the first S1. For those who love the games... i hope the show does them justice
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/26/2024, 12:14 PM
Brace yourselves
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 12:15 PM
high art
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 9/26/2024, 12:16 PM
@harryba11zack - [frick] you man🥹😭
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/26/2024, 12:16 PM
Looks pretty dam epic, after watching Booksmart I think they got a solid actress for Abby.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 12:22 PM
Nice!!.

I liked S1 and this looks just as good as of now I feel…

Also I’m surprised that it seems like we aren’t getting buff Abby , I wanted to hear the trolls whine about it but oh well.

User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/26/2024, 12:26 PM
Bella Ramsey as Ellie was a terrible casting choice, i dont hate the actress, i think shes pretty good in GoT but she does not fit as Ellie at all.

After watching Civil War i cant get pass that Cailee Spaeny could've been a perfect choice to portrait Ellie. Not only because she physically resembles the character but she can also has a strong range of emotions with facial expressions. In part 2 Ellie is all about strong emotions non-stop and i can't really see Bella selling that on screen.

