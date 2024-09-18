Keanu Reeves' Shadow The Hedgehog Races Into Action In Awesome New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Poster

When Transformers One rolls into theaters across North America this weekend, a few lucky fans will also be able to get their hands on a new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 featuring Keanu Reeves' Shadow.

While the one-sheet has yet to be officially revealed (we'd imagine that's coming in a few days), a fan managed to snap a photo of an undeniably badass shot of the beloved video game character in action.

Pulling off an Akira-like pose, Shadow looks suitably ferocious and we'd be shocked if there aren't already plans for a spin-off revolving around Reeves' anti-hero...after all, even Knuckles got his own TV series on Paramount+!

Earlier this year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 producer Toby Ascher said the threequel is going to "take a lot" from Sonic Adventure 2. He added that it's "probably the most exciting thing that we’ve done in the franchise."

"It’s going to be this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving," the producer continued.

At the time, Knuckles actor Idris Elba was also quoted as saying, "Everything’s in increments, right? So if that [hand in the middle] was Sonic 1, that [hand higher up] is Sonic 2 then Sonic 3 [puts hand even higher]. Ding ding ding ding."

Check out this new Shadow poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 below (via GameFragger.com).

This is the Movie Shadow poster if you go watch Transformers One. And you thought this was just your average poster giveaway… Get your Transformers One tickets for Friday, September 20, for a chance to be one of the lucky fans to snag an exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Shadow poster signed by Keanu Reeves! While supplies last at participating theatres…

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

The story was written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller; they also penned the screenplay alongside John Whittington.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.