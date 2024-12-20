SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 In The Works For Early 2027 Release Date

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 In The Works For Early 2027 Release Date

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 racing into theaters this weekend, Paramount is already setting the gears in motion for a fourth installment, set to arrive in cinemas sometime in 2027!

News
By RohanPatel - Dec 20, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Sonic the Hedgehog
Source: Variety

As audiences across the globe race to theaters to check out the Blue Blur's third adventure, Paramount Pictures is moving forward with a fourth installment, titled Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and have already slated it for an early 2027 release. 

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features two post-credit sequences, both of which set up future stories, so this announcement was more of an inevitability than not, but it's certainly nice of the studio to make it official before the latest film's launch. 

Early tracking buzz is projecting an opening in the $55 million to $60 million range for the Jeff Fowler-directed threequel, which likely means it will top the weekend box office, swiping the crown from Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King.  

Critics have been much higher on Sonic 3 as well, with the film currently boasting a franchise-best 88% Certified Fresh certification on review aggregator RottenTomatoes (compared to 57% for Mufasa), so it could perform even better than expected over the weekend into the extended Christmas and New Year's holiday.

The previous two films were massive hits for Paramount, with the first grossing over $320 million in 2020 and the second taking in over $405.4 million in 2022. The Knuckles spin-off series for Paramount+ was also a roaring success and we could be on the verge of getting more as voice actor Idris Elba recently expressed interest in doing another spin-off, this time with Keanu Reeves' Shadow. 

While details are scarce, we should probably expect Jeff Fowler to return alongside writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. No plot details have been revealed, but the aforementioned post-credits scene should give fans some idea on which direction they'll be going with the fourth live-action chapter of the storied video game series turned blockbuster movie franchise.

Ben Schwartz headlines Sonic 3 as the titular hedgehog, with a supporting cast consisting of Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, and Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog.

The human supporting cast features Jim Carrey ("Dr. Ivo Robotnik" & "Gerald Robotnik"), James Marsden ("Tom Wachowski"), Tika Sumpter ("Maddie Wachowski"), Krysten Ritter ("Director Rockwell"), Natasha Rothwell ("Rachel"), Shemar Moore ("Randall Handel"), Lee Majdoub ("Agent Stone"), Tom Butler ("Commander Walters"), James Wolk ("Young Commander Walters"), Adam Pally ("Wade Whipple"), Alyla Browne ("Maria Robotnik"), Sofia Pernas ("Gabriella"), Cristo Fernández ("Pablo/Juan"), and Jorma Taccone ("Kyle Lancebottom"). 

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Ending And Post-Credits Scenes Explained As [SPOILER] Makes Live-Action Debut
Related:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Ending And Post-Credits Scenes Explained As [SPOILER] Makes Live-Action Debut
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Race Online
Recommended For You:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Race Online

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 10:11 AM
If the next trilogy touches Time Travel, Silver is coming!
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 10:20 AM
@SonOfAGif - i want Big the cat dammit
dracula
dracula - 12/20/2024, 11:19 AM
@SonOfAGif - At some point need to do Chaos

That could be like the endgame boss
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 10:15 AM
Sonic is going to whoop Mufasa. Disney was expecting another billion but without this being a sequel, and the word of mouth being just fine.. this lion shall be hunted
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 10:32 AM
I don't watch the sonic films but I do watch the jim carrey scenes on youtube and they are enjoyable.
dracula
dracula - 12/20/2024, 11:21 AM
At some point they should get back to Sonic's world

Go full on Sonic SATAM
dracula
dracula - 12/20/2024, 11:22 AM
they should really do something with that awesome theme song

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder