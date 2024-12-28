BOX OFFICE: SONIC 3 And MUFASA Enter Close Race For Christmas Crown As KRAVEN Drops Off The Radar

It's going to be a close race to crown a king of the Christmas box office, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King almost neck-and-neck as we head into the new year...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 28, 2024 01:12 PM EST
As expected after a dismal debut, Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter has completely dropped off the box office radar since it released in theaters about two weeks ago. We won't even kick the movie while it's down by revealing what it's made over the past few days, but its current global total sits at around the $44 million mark.

The Venom movies aside, Sony's SSU has been a bit of a disaster, and critics are to blame (apparently).

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra admitted that Kraven is “probably the worst launch we had” in the nearly eight years he’s been at the studio. “I still don’t understand," he added. "Because the film is not a bad film.”

“Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment,” Vinciquerra continued. “Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix. For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason.”

One movie that did manage to rebound after a disappointing bow is Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, which is now expected to win the long five-day holiday weekend (Wednesday through Sunday) with an estimated $61 million domestic.

It's going to be a close race, though, because Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 looks set to make between $59M and $60M, and could ultimately end up having stronger legs (the threequel has just beaten Mufasa to the punch by crossing the $100M global milestone).

While Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is unlikely to trouble the top 2 long-term, the R-rated horror remake of F.W. Murnau’s vampire classic is projected to reach $39 million (its budget is a reported $50 million) through the five-day frame, which is way ahead of initial expectations.

Do you plan on making a trip to the theater over the weekend? If so, let us know what you'll be seeing in the comments section down below.

marvel72
marvel72 - 12/28/2024, 1:46 PM
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 beating Mufasa.

User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/28/2024, 2:03 PM
@marvel72 - domestically.

WW mufasa has doubled sonics Box office. 😬
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/28/2024, 1:48 PM
I'll be watching Nosferatu on january 2nd when it starts in Germany.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/28/2024, 1:50 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Same here in Ireland. I don't like waiting!
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/28/2024, 2:02 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Nosferatu I will be seeing the first Saturday.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/28/2024, 1:50 PM
I have seen 52 movies in a theater in 2024. 50 is the minimum, 120 the maximum (2012 & 2013) i managed in the last 20 years.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/28/2024, 2:01 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - I didn't even know 52 movies came out in theaters this year
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/28/2024, 2:41 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - I need to check my total. Wish the Regal app told me.

I generally am able to see 2-3 each month.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/28/2024, 1:51 PM
kraven was soo close to being the next black panther for Disney marvel
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/28/2024, 1:52 PM
Kraven would've been a perfectly fine action flick for the 90s/early 2000s before the MCU changed the face of comic related films. The movie actually had some decent action scenes but the writing felt like an SNL skit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2024, 1:55 PM
Kraven…

User Comment Image

I might try to check out Mufasa next weekend or so even with the mixed reviews since I think it looks like an improvement over the 2019 Lion King which I didn’t really care for.

I also want to check out Nosferatu aswell so might do a double feature.

Sonic 3 can wait since I am not really a fan of that franchise and haven’t even see the sequel (the first one was just ok imo)
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/28/2024, 2:05 PM
Sonic 3 was super fun, can’t wait for it to come out on digital and watch it again on an edible lol
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 12/28/2024, 2:31 PM
Nosferatu was amazing! Easily the best film I’ve seen all year.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 12/28/2024, 2:37 PM
Boxoffice is doing great this year 💪🔥
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/28/2024, 2:40 PM
I got to see Nos yesterday and dug it. Not sure where I’d place it in my Eggers ranking. The Witch for sure remains number one. We’ll rank his flicks on my podcast next week so I rewatched Lighthouse and I need to do Northman this weekend. Have only seen that once.

And I still need to see Kraven. Hopefully it drops on PVOD soon so I can find a good rip. A week or so ago I was heading out to see it and my wife’s water broke. I think she probably saved me a couple of hours of my life but I still want to see it.

