Taylor Sheridan And Peter Berg Reunite To Co-Write Paramount's CALL OF DUTY Movie Adaptation

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg are teaming up to co-write Paramount's movie adaptation of Activision's Call of Duty series. Berg (Friday Night Lights) will also direct the film.

By MattThomas - Oct 31, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Taylor Sheridan may have inked a future deal with NBCUniversal, but the prolific filmmaker and television creator isn’t done working with Paramount yet. Announced this week, Sheridan has been tapped to co-write the script of Paramount's upcoming movie adaptation of Activision's Call of Duty video game series.

Sheridan will reunite with longtime friend and collaborator Peter Berg, who will co-write and direct the film. The two will also produce the film alongside David Glasser, who runs Sheridan's production company 101 Studios.

Paramount officially announced plans to adapt Activision's blockbuster military shooter video game franchise into a live-action movie last month. At the time, Paramount CEO David Ellison said that the studio was approaching the film "with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve."

“I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation," he assured.

Bringing Sheridan and Berg on board is a promising sign, as both are prominent creators in Hollywood. Sheridan, an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Emmy-nominated producer, is the creator, writer, director, and executive producer of multiple record-breaking Paramount Network series, including YellowstoneMayor of KingstownTulsa King18831923Lioness, and Landman. Berg's resume is equally impressive, as he directed multiple acclaimed feature films such as Lone SurvivorDeepwater Horizon, and Patriots Day

Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises of all time, with over 500 million copies sold globally. It's been the No. 1 best-selling video game series in the United States for 16 consecutive years. 

A game's popularity doesn't always directly translate to a successful movie or television series, but there's reason for optimism with Sheridan and Berg at the head of the creative table. The duo has a proven track record both individually and as co-creators. They previously worked together on Hell or High Water, which received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay, as well as on Wind River

At this point, it's still unclear if the Call of Duty movie will feature an original story or adapt the plot of one of the video game franchise's subseries, such as Black Ops or Modern Warfare

"The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started," Activision president Rob Kostich said during last month's announcement. "Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/31/2025, 3:27 PM
I’m not really a Call of Duty fan but that’s certainly a pretty strong creative team that’s been assembled for this project thus far.

It will be interesting to see if they just do an original story or take inspiration from specific games…

One such route Dunkirk already did In a way but still would feel somewhat fresh is harkening back to the original games where we followed the perspective of different soldiers from various armies whether it be the U.S , Russia or England during WW2.

Another direction is doing dual timelines akin to Black Ops 2 which followed both David & Alex Mason as they hunted Raul Menendez back in the 80’s and present day which could be fun but we’ll see.

Anyway , hopefully it turns out well for fans of the series!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/31/2025, 3:30 PM
Do we like this idea? Taylor Sheridan seems to have his finger on the pulse of conservative America right now (YELLOWSTONE, LANDMAN, TULSA KING, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, 1922, etc.). Peter Berg is kind of hit and miss, to be honest, but this combo makes some well-received films that I've never seen. Do we think they can pull off a live-action 'COD' that gets butts in seats?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/31/2025, 3:34 PM
@JackDeth - definitely , I think their sensibilities are a good match for the property

I just wonder if they will try to freshen up the franchise given it could come across as derivative of stuff we have seen in other military films or shows like Seal Team or The Terminal List.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/31/2025, 4:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If they add ZOMBIES, I'll be there day one. lol
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 10/31/2025, 3:34 PM
So cool!! This is a perfect movie for Berg. Lone Survivor was excellent and Sheridan's writing will give it some edge.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 10/31/2025, 3:49 PM
Oh great. Something new for the tacti-cool crowd to jerk it to. Imagine the body odor and all the fat guts spilling over camo pants at the theater when this comes out.

