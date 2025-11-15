THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Set Videos Fully Reveal Link And Princess Zelda As SEVERANCE Star Joins Movie's Cast

As we first revealed on GameFragger.com, production on The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has begun in New Zealand, and the first footage from the set reveals Link (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Princess Zelda (Bo Bragason), and a mystery character played by Severance star Dichen Lachman.

Many fans are speculating that Lachman, who many of you will remember from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., is playing Impa, Zelda's bodyguard and advisor.

When the two leads were first cast in the project, we got a couple of cropped banner-like images of Ainsworth and Bragason in their respective roles. However, they've now been fully revealed as the big screen versions of these iconic characters.

And yes, the Princess has her pointed ears from the game, something many fans worried would not be included in this adaptation.

It's also worth noting that, despite what was shown in that initial sneak peek, Ainsworth's hair has been changed, and he now looks far more in line with the Link from the games.

The Legend of Zelda has captivated gamers since it first debuted in 1986. Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, the action-adventure series follows the heroic Link as he battles to save Princess Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule from the malevolent Ganon.

The movie started taking shape shortly after Nintendo teamed with Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That was released in April 2023 and grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

First announced in November 2023, The Legend of Zelda is being produced by Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad (The Amazing Spider-Man). Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in addition to co-financing the movie with Nintendo.

Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly is penning the screenplay, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Wes Ball set to direct.

"I have been working on the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda' for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," Miyamoto said in 2023.

"I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it," he added.

The Legend of Zelda arrives in theaters on May 7, 2027.