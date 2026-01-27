RUMOR: DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Villain Revealed; X-MEN Filming Start Date

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was released earlier today, and with Season 3 already in the works, it's hard not to wonder what Marvel Studios' long-term plans are for the Man Without Fear.

Whether there's another season's worth of mileage in the hero's war with Mayor Wilson Fisk is up for debate, and one popular theory is that Season 2 will end with Matt Murdock behind bars (explaining why Daredevil isn't part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday).

A leaked trailer for the web-slinger's next movie has confirmed plans for the wall-crawler to square off with ninja assassins, The Hand, and Daniel Richtman is today reporting that the villains are also set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. It's unclear whether they'll be the main threat faced by Daredevil, but chances are Marvel Studios will do a better job with The Hand than Netflix.

Season 4 hasn't been greenlit as we write this, but Kevin Feige can expect sizeable backlash if he doesn't include Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man 5.

The insider is also reporting that the plan is to shoot Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot when Avengers: Secret Wars wraps. If accurate, that should mean we'll start getting casting news before 2026 is over.

Back to Spidey for a second, and during a recent interview, Spider-Man: Brand New Day helmer Destin Daniel Cretton said, "I am really excited for everybody to see Tom Holland in this movie because he killed it. His performance is incredible. He went to places that I think people and fans and just anybody who watches the movie, I think, will feel very connected to the emotions that we’re exploring."

Across eight gripping episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.