THE KING'S MAN Star Harris Dickinson Has A Surprising Take On X-MEN/Cyclops Casting Rumors

Despite being rumoured for the role of Cyclops in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Babygirl star Harris Dickinson has explained why he's not angling to suit up as a superhero in the Marvel or DC Universes.

By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2025 04:09 AM EST
The King's Man and Babygirl star Harris Dickinson is among the many actors rumoured to be in line for Marvel Studios and filmmaker Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot. If recent reports are to be believed, he could play the MCU's Cyclops, following in the footsteps of James Marsden. 

Most fans seem to agree that he'd be a fitting choice for Scott Summers, and Josh Horowitz asked the actor if there's any truth to the online chatter. 

Confirming that he hasn't auditioned or met for Cyclops (and that he wasn't among those who threw their hat into the ring for the DCU's Superman), Dickinson indicated that superheroes aren't his thing, even if it "depends on the role." 

"If I'm being totally honest, I don't think I've seen anything in the last five to 10 years in that universe that has been exceptionally interesting, character-wise," he stated. "The villains, on the other hand, maybe"

"But if I’m being totally honest, yeah, working with like auto-filmmakers that have a very distinct thing to say, intrigues me more with characters that are probably more closely related to the real world in some way," Dickinson added, confirming that James Bond would be "interesting" now that Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next chapter. 

"The role of James Bond is interesting," Dickinson mused. "The circumstances of Bond are interesting. The character, the world, what he goes through, that’s interesting." Pushed on whether he's open to the role, the actor said, "Of course, in practicality."

There was a time when actors couldn't escape being asked about possible superhero roles in interviews, and they'd almost always respond positively to the notion. The tide has changed somewhat in recent years, and at least Dickinson is honest about his lack of interest. 

Chances are, Marvel Studios hasn't even begun casting the next roster of X-Men. That was evident this summer when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed the studio's approach to the MCU's mutants. 

"There've been more X-Men movies than there were Spidey movies or Fantastic Four movies, so a lot has been done," he explained. "But again, because it's because it's almost a comic legacy onto itself, there's so much more to tap into it and there's so many sagas within sagas for X-Men."

"That's part of what we're talking about now is which saga to grow and build to while doing the most important thing, which is introducing all of these characters and giving them their due in our first film."

"I'm not going to speak to the makeup of the characters that will be in the first movie, but look at Galactus, look at Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, look at Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine," he continued. "We want to embrace that which was not embraced 25 years ago when I was around on those early X-Men movies, which is those comic-accurate looks."

You can check out the full interview with Dickinson in the player below (the superhero talk begins around the 49:00 mark). 

