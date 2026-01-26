X-MEN: 5 Eras Of Comic Book Storytelling That Could Inspire Marvel Studios' Reboot

While the original big screen X-Men will return in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, we know that Marvel Studios is already planning to reboot the team for the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Nothing has been revealed about what Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier has in store for the team, but we have repeatedly heard that the next Saga of storytelling will primarily revolve around mutants. When it comes to how these characters are portrayed on screen, there are almost endless possibilities.

Sure, we could return to the X-Mansion for another battle of ideologies between Professor X's X-Men and Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, but that's been done already. With that in mind, we're exploring five vastly different eras of comic book storytelling and how they could positively impact Marvel Studios' take on the X-Men (ranging from rosters to bases, and even the general status quo).

5. Utopia

Largely written by Kieron Gillen was an exciting period for the X-Men, which saw them use the remains of Magneto's old base, Asteroid M, as their headquarters in the waters surrounding San Francisco.

Despite having (unofficial) sovereignty, the mutant team still faced some pretty serious threats, including Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers and the return of Bastion. Professor X wasn't on the scene during this time, so Cyclops stepped up to lead the X-Men and found a surprising new ally in the Master of Magnetism.

This era ended with a schism between Scott Summers and Wolverine, leading to two vastly different teams of X-Men. Cyclops set out to protect mutantkind by any means necessary, while Logan ended up becoming headmaster of the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning.

