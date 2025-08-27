X-MEN Director Bryan Singer Has Secretly Helmed A New Movie That Could Result In A "Hotbed Of Controversy"

X-MEN Director Bryan Singer Has Secretly Helmed A New Movie That Could Result In A &quot;Hotbed Of Controversy&quot;

Bryan Singer has been out of the public eye since a series of allegations against the X-Men director were made public back in 2017, but the filmmaker has reportedly helmed a new movie starring Jon Voight.

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 27, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

X-Men director Bryan Singer has been out of the public eye for the past eight years, but a new report is claiming that the disgraced filmmaker is in the process of planning a comeback.

Back in 2023, we learned that Singer was "quietly plotting" a return, and had been pitching a slate of new films set in and around Israel, where he has been living for the past few years. Details were few and far between, at the time, but we now have quite a bit more to go on. 

According to Variety, Singer has quietly directed a film starring Academy Award-winner Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy, Deliverance), that is described as a "period drama revolving around the relationship between a father and son, in Greece in 2023." Israeli filmmaker Yariv Horovoitz (Rock the Kasbah) is believed to be involved in the project.

Here's an excerpt from Variety's report.

"A source that has seen the film describes it as  a really well made film with awards-season potential but predicts that it’s going to be a huge hotbed of controversy due to the subject matter. The source describes the story as set in the Middle East in the late ’70s or early ’80s at a time when Israel occupied Lebanon. It makes Israel look really bad and could be polarizing, the source adds. Another source familiar with the project says the story follows an architect looking for redemption."

In addition, Singer is said to be working on a self-financed documentary about himself and “his struggles.” The project will address the allegations of sexual misdeeds and "cover his attempt at career resurrection."

These allegations have resulted in Singer being blacklisted in Hollywood, but even before those accusations were brought to light, he had gained a reputation for being a domineering (ie, bullying) figure on-set. The director was in line to helm the Red Sonja reboot before being replaced after the latest round of allegations were made public.

Mystique actress Jennifer Lawrence reflected on working with Singer during a 2022 interview.

"And I have seen...I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men, I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits I’ve ever seen thrown on set. She’s [Causeway director Lila Neugebauer] I think, my third female director and she’s..they are the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors."

While he hasn't been formerly charged with any crimes (that we know of), this attempt at a comeback is bound to raise a few eyebrows. Even if Singer is innocent, this doesn't seem like the best way to go about proving it.

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/27/2025, 2:49 PM
It’s a Docu-drama about the Diddy parties.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/27/2025, 2:51 PM
Mark: "I don't know, this article doesn't do enough to enrage all the hate nerds. Let me see . . ."

[Finds tangentially related quote where Jennifer Lawrence talks about how she likes working with women directors]

"Yep, that oughta do it!"
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/27/2025, 3:01 PM
"Executive produced by Roman Polanski"
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/27/2025, 3:03 PM
We can seperate the art from the artist. He's a good filmmaker.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/27/2025, 3:20 PM
@UnderBelly - He really is. But, no matter how good you are, those allegations are damning. However, until proven guilty he's presumed innocent. As well, the allegations came to light literally before Days of Future Past premiered. The timing seemed calculated.
Interesting to see where it all goes.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/27/2025, 3:06 PM
Like all his other movies post X-Men, it’ll be a flop.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 8/27/2025, 3:07 PM
Maybe its a self biopic shutting down all the "controversies" like the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is supposed to do
Laridian
Laridian - 8/27/2025, 3:14 PM
This production has more red flags than a Chinese Nationalist Parade.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/27/2025, 3:23 PM
Whatever happens with Singer I really don't care. What I do care is what John Ottman is up to.
Singer used him a lot and the moviescore composer is phenomenal. H20 and Superman Returns being my favorites of his.
I do hope Ottman has been able to continue working because he's one very talented guy.

