X-Men: Margot Robbie Rumored To Be Up For Emma Frost Role In MCU Reboot

Although Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot is rumored to focus on the original team from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), other characters are expected to feature in the movie.

Though nothing has been confirmed, there have been persistent rumors that Marvel is looking at actors to play mutants that weren't part of this core team, including Jubilee, Storm, and Rogue. The theory is that these characters could be introduced in supporting roles before officially joining the X-Men roster down the line.

Emma Frost is rumored to make her MCU debut in the movie, and it seems Marvel may be looking to bring in a Hollywood heavy hitter to play this particular character. According to MTTSH, the studio is eyeing Margot Robbie to play Frost. The scooper has previously claimed that Sydney Sweeney is on Marvel's radar for the role.

Robbie played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but seems unlikely to return as the antihero in the DCU. We have heard that Marvel Studios was interested in bringing the Barbie star into the MCU (there was talk of her being approached to play Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps), in the past, and she has been a top fan-pick to play Frost for many years.

Frost - who could be introduced as either a hero or a villain - was previously played by January Jones in X-Men: First Class, and a version of the character (played by Tahyna MacManus) also briefly appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. On the page, the powerful telepath started out as a formidable enemy of Charles Xavier and his students as The Hellfire Club's White Queen, but ultimately joined their cause as the morally flexible co-headmistress of the school.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to helm, and scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) recently came aboard to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

During a recent interview with Collider, Kevin Feige confirmed that the reboot will be "youth-oriented."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions—he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic... because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."