X-Men: Margot Robbie Rumored To Be Up For Emma Frost Role In MCU Reboot

X-Men: Margot Robbie Rumored To Be Up For Emma Frost Role In MCU Reboot

According to a new rumor, The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie is being eyed for the role of Emma Frost in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Although Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot is rumored to focus on the original team from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), other characters are expected to feature in the movie.

Though nothing has been confirmed, there have been persistent rumors that Marvel is looking at actors to play mutants that weren't part of this core team, including Jubilee, Storm, and Rogue. The theory is that these characters could be introduced in supporting roles before officially joining the X-Men roster down the line.

Emma Frost is rumored to make her MCU debut in the movie, and it seems Marvel may be looking to bring in a Hollywood heavy hitter to play this particular character. According to MTTSH, the studio is eyeing Margot Robbie to play Frost. The scooper has previously claimed that Sydney Sweeney is on Marvel's radar for the role.

Robbie played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but seems unlikely to return as the antihero in the DCU. We have heard that Marvel Studios was interested in bringing the Barbie star into the MCU (there was talk of her being approached to play Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps), in the past, and she has been a top fan-pick to play Frost for many years.

Frost - who could be introduced as either a hero or a villain - was previously played by January Jones in X-Men: First Class, and a version of the character (played by Tahyna MacManus) also briefly appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. On the page, the powerful telepath started out as a formidable enemy of Charles Xavier and his students as The Hellfire Club's White Queen, but ultimately joined their cause as the morally flexible co-headmistress of the school.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to helm, and scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) recently came aboard to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

During a recent interview with Collider, Kevin Feige confirmed that the reboot will be "youth-oriented."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions—he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic... because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/28/2026, 11:45 AM
I realize that ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ was a big disappointment, but it’s hard to believe anyone would turn down the role of Sue Storm to later take that of Emma Frost.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/28/2026, 11:47 AM
@Lisa89 - My thoughts exactly. Unless she’s having some FOMO over all the Doomsday/Secret Wars hype, it feels like Emma Frost would be a downgrade in screen presence.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:03 PM
@Lisa89 - one actress did she quote she don’t like comic movies
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/28/2026, 12:06 PM
@dragon316 - De ce nu folosești un traducător?? Poți să tastezi comentariul tău în română și să-l lipești aici în engleză perfectă.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2026, 11:48 AM
.

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rebellion
rebellion - 6/28/2026, 12:04 PM
one just has to see the age difference between sadie sink and margot robbie to realize this is just an idiotic rumor someone came up with to get a click or two.
Astroman
Astroman - 6/28/2026, 12:10 PM
@rebellion -^ this. Otherwise, good luck Jean on keeping Scott.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:04 PM
If marvel want her they take her if she want part most half fans will hate it fans don’t make movies hollywood does hollywood choose pick who they want
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2026, 12:04 PM
So first it was Sydney Sweeney & now it’s Margot Robbie…

Idk , I think MTTSH might be just throwing shit at the wall so once something sticks then everyone will be like “damn , they got one right”.

Anyway if true then Robbie would be a better choice for Emma then Sydney imo…

However , Samara Weaving would be my pick!!.

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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/28/2026, 12:15 PM
She’d be great but she’s too old if they’re going with a young Jean and Scott
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/28/2026, 12:20 PM
I always thought Emily Blunt would play a really good Emma Frost.

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