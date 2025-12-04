BLOOD & GLORY! First SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR Reviews Are Pure Gold

BLOOD & GLORY! First SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR Reviews Are Pure Gold

Spartacus: House of Ashur arrives tomorrow, and early reactions suggest longtime fans are in for a grand reward as critics all agree the new chapter was well worth the wait.

Dec 04, 2025
Spartacus: House of Ashur premieres Friday, December 5th, on STARZ.

More than a decade has passed since season 4 wrapped, raising a fair question: in today’s social landscape and entertainment climate, is there still space for a show as bold and unapologetic as Spartacus?

If the early reviews are any indication, the answer is a confident yes.

Critics say showrunner Steve S. DeKnight and the returning cast have delivered exactly what longtime fans were hoping for.

According to the first wave of reactions, the revival captures the spirit of the original series while layering in new story turns, sharp character drama, and striking visual spectacle.

In their review, RogerEbert.com praised the series, stating, "It offers us a rarity in a world where prequels and reboots threaten to stifle all originality: a spin-off series that not only honors the legacy of its predecessor, but one that, at times, rivals it."

Variety.com also offered up praise, proclaiming, "A classic tale of the haves and have-nots in ancient Rome, where power means everything, DeKnight’s world is as enticing as ever."

Similarly, Collider.com's review was also full of praise - "Spartacus: House of Ashur essentially pulls off the miraculous, leaning on the mythological extravagances of ancient Roman belief to rewrite history and give a character a new lease on life."

And The Wrap, echoed the above sentiments, calling the revival "a surprising and violent new direction."

House of Ashur will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit.

The series poses the question: what if Ashur (Nick Tarabay), hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance?

And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?

Spartacus: House Of Ashur will consist of 10 episodes. The show does not have an exact release date yet but STARZ has slotted it for a Winter 2025 premiere.

"To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” said DeKnight via a press statement. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with STARZ, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”  

House of Ashur will be the fifth Spartacus series following 2010's Spartacus: Blood and Sand, the 2011 prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, 2012's  Spartacus: Vengeance and 2013's Spartacus: War of the Damned.

Joining Tarabay among the cast are:

  • Graham McTavish as Korris 
  • Tenika Davis as Achillia
  • Ivana Baquero as Korris 
  • Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara
  • Jordi Webber as Tarchon
  • Claudia Black as Cossutia
  • India Shaw-Smith as Viridia
  • Cameron Rhodes as Uvidus
  • and Leigh Gill as Satyrus

There are also rumors that a couple of Spartacus franchise veterans might make a couple of surprise appearances.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/4/2025, 12:10 PM
The OG series is easily one of the best things to release on Starz. Looking forward to it.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 12/4/2025, 12:24 PM
This looks promising! I don't see any potential issues with this. Even with the actors having Brown skin. Did all the republiCANT's shed their "whoa is me, white man" tears during 2024?..... Shit, I hope so.
grif
grif - 12/4/2025, 12:24 PM
why do a what if show? why not make a show continuing ceasars story>?
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 12/4/2025, 12:29 PM
Is it just me, or would Tanika be a good Ororo?

