BLOOD & GLORY! First SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR Reviews Are Pure Gold

Spartacus: House of Ashur premieres Friday, December 5th, on STARZ.

More than a decade has passed since season 4 wrapped, raising a fair question: in today’s social landscape and entertainment climate, is there still space for a show as bold and unapologetic as Spartacus?

If the early reviews are any indication, the answer is a confident yes.

Critics say showrunner Steve S. DeKnight and the returning cast have delivered exactly what longtime fans were hoping for.

According to the first wave of reactions, the revival captures the spirit of the original series while layering in new story turns, sharp character drama, and striking visual spectacle.

In their review, RogerEbert.com praised the series, stating, "It offers us a rarity in a world where prequels and reboots threaten to stifle all originality: a spin-off series that not only honors the legacy of its predecessor, but one that, at times, rivals it."

Variety.com also offered up praise, proclaiming, "A classic tale of the haves and have-nots in ancient Rome, where power means everything, DeKnight’s world is as enticing as ever."

Similarly, Collider.com's review was also full of praise - "Spartacus: House of Ashur essentially pulls off the miraculous, leaning on the mythological extravagances of ancient Roman belief to rewrite history and give a character a new lease on life."

And The Wrap, echoed the above sentiments, calling the revival "a surprising and violent new direction."

Spartacus: House of Ashur creator Steven S. DeKnight and star Nick E. Tarabay answer our questions about why they decided to reunite for the new series, what excites them about it, and what Season 1 has in store. Don’t miss the premiere Dec. 5 on STARZ.



Presented by @STARZ pic.twitter.com/zbdn1YAGFK — IGN (@IGN) December 4, 2025

House of Ashur will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit.

The series poses the question: what if Ashur (Nick Tarabay), hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance?

And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?

Spartacus: House Of Ashur will consist of 10 episodes. The show does not have an exact release date yet but STARZ has slotted it for a Winter 2025 premiere.

"To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” said DeKnight via a press statement. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with STARZ, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

House of Ashur will be the fifth Spartacus series following 2010's Spartacus: Blood and Sand, the 2011 prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, 2012's Spartacus: Vengeance and 2013's Spartacus: War of the Damned.

Joining Tarabay among the cast are:

Graham McTavish as Korris

Tenika Davis as Achillia

Ivana Baquero as Korris

Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara

Jordi Webber as Tarchon

Claudia Black as Cossutia

India Shaw-Smith as Viridia

Cameron Rhodes as Uvidus

and Leigh Gill as Satyrus

There are also rumors that a couple of Spartacus franchise veterans might make a couple of surprise appearances.