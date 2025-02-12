G20: Viola Davis Is "Captain America" In Explosive First Trailer For Prime Video's Action Thriller

Following yesterday's poster, Prime Video has released the first official trailer for G20, a new action thriller starring Oscar and Emmy Award-winner Viola Davis as a POTUS you definitely don't want to mess with.

The movie was directed by Patricia Riggen (Miracles from Heaven, The 33) from a script written by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick), with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Line). Andrew Lazar will produce via Mad Chance, joined by Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions.

According to the synopsis, "when terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) must bring all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and the world."

Davis debuted as Amanda Waller in David Ayer's Suicide Squad before going on to reprise the role for James Gunn's "requel," The Suicide Squad. She then voiced the character in the recent DCU Creature Commandos animated series, and will return to headline Waller, which is expected to enter production later this year.

Davis has played more than a few powerful women over the course of her career, and it doesn't get much more powerful than the President of the United States. But this time she will have a formidable foil in the form of The Boys actor Antony Starr (Homelander).

"It was an interesting challenge. I would say that," Davis tells GQ in a new interview. "I mean, you never think that playing a role like the President is going to inform your work so much and inform your choices. I found myself, in so many situations, saying, 'I can't do that—I'm the President.' It's that tenuous area, where you have to be very much human—a mom, a wife, and a human being with fragility, with emotions, with mess—but at the same time, you're the President of the United States, which then dictates is a certain behaviour, all the time, that you have to funnel your emotions through. All the things that I wanted to do, that I love seeing on screen, I said, "I don't know. I mean, how many people can I kill in one scene?" I'm sure that probably a lot of people who are President have to toe that line, and it's a very difficult line to toe.

20 nations. 19 captives. 1 hope.



Experience Viola Davis as President Sutton in G20 - hitting @PrimeVideo April 10. Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WtqSkEDz9d — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) February 11, 2025

“Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” said Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios back when the project was announced. “We look forward to working with the incredible filmmaking team and our partners at MRC Film to deliver this exciting movie to our Prime Video audience around the world.”

“Viola bringing her unmatched strength, depth and humor to this kind of fun, popcorn movie is something we cannot wait to see,” said MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman. “In Patricia, we have the perfect director to balance a grounded character story with a satisfying genre film. We are thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to help bring this movie to a global audience.”

The cast also features Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver, Everett Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Gideon Emery as Warren Paxton, and Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton.