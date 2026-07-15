I Play Rocky Trailer: Anthony Ippolito Becomes Sylvester Stallone In Fist-Pumping First Look

I Play Rocky Trailer: Anthony Ippolito Becomes Sylvester Stallone In Fist-Pumping First Look

The official trailer for I Play Rocky is now online, giving us a first look at Anthony Ippolito's incredible performance as a young Sylvester Stallone...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

"This movie is about having to believe in yourself... It's about going the distance. I put my heart & soul on the page. If I'm not willing to live up to what I wrote, then what's the point."

Amazon MGM Studios has shared the first trailer for I Play Rocky, which stars Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army) as a young Sylvester Stallone.

Based on the true story of Stallone's struggles to get Rocky made while refusing to allow anyone else to play the lead role of small-time boxer with big dreams, Rocky Balboa, Peter Farrelly's biographical drama also stars Stephan James as Carl Weathers, along with AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass and Robert Morgan.

This isn't Ippolito's first time playing an acting icon, as he previously starred as Al Pacino in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, which recounted the making of The Godfather.

Surprisingly enough, Stallone has claimed that he wasn't involved with the movie on any level, and was "blindsided" and "shocked to read [about] it."

This was disputed by Farrelly in a recent interview with The Playlist.

"I’ve read this a couple of times, and that’s not accurate. I don’t know what that’s about, but the first thing we did was reach out [to Sly]. First of all, that was another script that a guy named Peter Gamble wrote. And it came to me, and I was like, 'incredible script!.' So they said, 'Do you wanna make it?' I said, 'If Sly’s okay with it.' And so they sent it to Stallone. He read it. And then I met with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA. I said, 'Hey, what do you think? I’m not gonna make it if you don’t give me the thumbs up.' And he goes, 'Great. Do it.' So we did it. But I guess along the way, he must have forgotten.

The only misunderstanding I can imagine is that he was working on his memoirs. And I guess he was working on it while we were making the movie. And once we were done, I heard that. And by the way, he’s gonna be very, very happy because it’s a great story and he comes across fantastically."

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think.

"The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told “no” at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Digger: See Tom Cruise Like You've Never Seen Him Before In Jaw-Dropping First Trailer
Related:

Digger: See Tom Cruise Like You've Never Seen Him Before In Jaw-Dropping First Trailer
Gail Daughtry And The Celebrity Sex Pass: Zoey Deutch & David Wain Address The Odyssey Comparisons (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

Gail Daughtry And The Celebrity Sex Pass: Zoey Deutch & David Wain Address The Odyssey Comparisons (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/15/2026, 1:09 PM

Hmmmmm..... Could be really good or really bad.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 1:10 PM
Rocky is my 5th favorite movie of all time and I love the performance Sylvester Stallone gives in it. For one, it takes place in my city and I can't count how many times I did the "run" in the same area. I also loves what it means for Sylvester. Syl isn't acting in Rocky. He IS Rocky. Rocky is basically his self insert and yet it works so well as an underdog story. I can't wait for this.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2026, 1:15 PM
That looks good imo!!.

Anthony Ippolito certainly looks the part of Sly Stallone and seems to be doing well embodying him as well as the rest of the cast.

Anyway , I’ll definitely be checking this out.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/15/2026, 1:23 PM
Yea I’m there! I love all things Rocky and all things Stallone! Great story on screen and off!
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/15/2026, 1:24 PM
Interesting. There are things about this trailer that look really promising... Others that are a bit concerning. I hope it's good.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 1:34 PM
@Patient2670 - What do you think looks concerning. I do think he's overdoing the accent a bit too much
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/15/2026, 1:25 PM
Omg this looks great. He really looks and sounds like Stallone, right down to the mannerisms.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/15/2026, 1:25 PM
The Offer was pretty good, gonna give it a chance.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2026, 1:28 PM
The casting in this movie is amazing. For both Sly and Carl.
dracula
dracula - 7/15/2026, 1:28 PM
Will for sure watch

Rocky is my favorite movie
dracula
dracula - 7/15/2026, 1:29 PM
If Stallone can ever get the prequel tv series off the ground, they have their rocky
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/15/2026, 1:31 PM
Ok so I get the argument that an actor doesn't necessarily have to look like the real life figure. I get it, but I always disagreed with it. There has to be a resemblance for me to truly suspend my disbelief.

There are shots here that look just like Rocky. That has nothing to do with the quality of the film, but as a fan of Stallone this looks promising.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 7/15/2026, 1:32 PM
This movie looks good. I'm gonna see it.
grif
grif - 7/15/2026, 1:40 PM
someone auditioning to play young stallone in future movies. lol get [frick]ed

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder