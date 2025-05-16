John RAMBO Origin Film Begins To Take Shape With SISU Director Jalmari Helander

Millennium Media, the force behind action mainstays such as The Expendables and The Fallen franchise (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen), is charting new territory with the Rambo saga.

Currently making waves at the Cannes Film Festival, the studio is shopping a prequel that will delve into the origins of John Rambo, an origin story that notably will not star Sylvester Stallone in the lead role (though a cameo isn't entirely off the table).

Millennium is financing the project and actively seeking distribution partners at the festival, with production anticipated to begin in October.

This trip into the past follows Millennium's previous franchise installments, Rambo (2008) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019). According to Deadline Hollywood, the film will explore Rambo's intense combat experiences in the Vietnam War, with directorial duties entrusted to Jalmari Helander, the celebrated director of the recent action hit Sisu.

The screenplay is penned by the writing team of Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, known for their work on Black Adam.

In a press statement, Millennium Media President Jonathan Yunger expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike."

Yunger further lauded the choice of director, adding, "With Jalmari Helander at the helm — a filmmaker of exceptional vision and energy — we’ve found the perfect director to deliver a high-concept action-packed experience."

Helander himself conveyed his personal connection to the material, stating, "I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs."

This news follows Millennium Media's recent success in landing U.S. distribution for their upcoming Red Sonja reboot, with Samuel Goldwyn Films officially joining the project. While a North American release date has yet to be announced, plans are already in motion overseas.

In the U.K., Signature Entertainment will oversee the film’s release and has already penciled in a late-2025 premiere for the fantasy adventure.

Keep it locked on CBM for updates as we await the reveal of who will take up the mantle of John Rambo—and don the war hero's legendary red headband.