John RAMBO Origin Film Begins To Take Shape With SISU Director Jalmari Helander

John RAMBO Origin Film Begins To Take Shape With SISU Director Jalmari Helander

A Rambo prequel is in the works, with Millennium Media unveiling plans for a Vietnam War-era origin story. The project is currently being presented to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

News
By MarkJulian - May 16, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

Millennium Media, the force behind action mainstays such as The Expendables and The Fallen franchise (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen), is charting new territory with the Rambo saga.

Currently making waves at the Cannes Film Festival, the studio is shopping a prequel that will delve into the origins of John Rambo, an origin story that notably will not star Sylvester Stallone in the lead role (though a cameo isn't entirely off the table).

Millennium is financing the project and actively seeking distribution partners at the festival, with production anticipated to begin in October.

This trip into the past follows Millennium's previous franchise installments, Rambo (2008) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019). According to Deadline Hollywood, the film will explore Rambo's intense combat experiences in the  Vietnam War, with directorial duties entrusted to Jalmari Helander, the celebrated director of the recent action hit Sisu.

The screenplay is penned by the writing team of Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, known for their work on Black Adam.

In a press statement, Millennium Media President Jonathan Yunger expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike."

Yunger further lauded the choice of director, adding, "With Jalmari Helander at the helm — a filmmaker of exceptional vision and energy — we’ve found the perfect director to deliver a high-concept action-packed experience."

Helander himself conveyed his personal connection to the material, stating, "I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs."

This news follows Millennium Media's recent success in landing U.S. distribution for their upcoming Red Sonja reboot, with Samuel Goldwyn Films officially joining the project. While a North American release date has yet to be announced, plans are already in motion overseas.

In the U.K., Signature Entertainment will oversee the film’s release and has already penciled in a late-2025 premiere for the fantasy adventure.

Keep it locked on CBM for updates as we await the reveal of who will take up the mantle of John Rambo—and don the war hero's legendary red headband.

NOBODY 2: Bob Odenkirk's Hutch Goes On Vacation In Kickass Official Trailer
Related:

NOBODY 2: Bob Odenkirk's Hutch Goes On Vacation In Kickass Official Trailer
F1 THE MOVIE: Pulse-Pounding New Trailer Released For TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director's Formula 1 Movie
Recommended For You:

F1 THE MOVIE: Pulse-Pounding New Trailer Released For TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director's Formula 1 Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/16/2025, 10:33 AM
Cast Jonathan Majors as rambo
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/16/2025, 10:52 AM
@Malatrova15 - As Rambo's cocksleeve
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/16/2025, 10:34 AM
One character doesn’t need origin is Rambo
RedFury
RedFury - 5/16/2025, 10:45 AM
@dragon316 - I feel this way about a lot of action heroes. I really don't care how they became the badass; I'm interested in the badass they are currently.

I think the mystery of someone's origin is often better for a character, than bringing the audience into a story where the action hero they know, isn't quite yet that person. So we're forced to sit and watch them turn into the badass we love, which often leaves much to be desired.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/16/2025, 11:32 AM
@dragon316 - First Blood is his origin. We don’t need to see the trauma he witnessed during the war. That original movie did an amazing job at showing post war PTSD and the challenges that veterans who have seen some shit face with reintegrating into society.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/16/2025, 11:40 AM
@dragon316 -

True. I can't think of a worse idea. Let's revisit the Viet Nam war. Sounds really entertaining
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/16/2025, 11:48 AM
@RedFury - this is how I feel about Batman! I’m tired of “still learning” Batman. I want seasoned, peak Batman!
RedFury
RedFury - 5/16/2025, 12:02 PM
@JonAwesome - that's it right there! We all know how awesome Batman is in his prime, give us that lol. I fear they're going to try and give us a John Wick origin film one day as well...

I think a good middle ground is at least what Reeves is doing. I would have a preferred a more seasoned Batman, but at least he was two years into his career rather than starting at the very beginning. I hope that if we do get a sequel, that there's a bit of a time jump. I'd love to see him at the 5-10 year mark.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 1:06 PM
@JonAwesome -

Lefties think Batman is a fascist and want him to look weak.

http://youtube.com/shorts/KIH-Q1FhDOs?si=StTg2rCL2nqolnH7
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/16/2025, 10:35 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/16/2025, 10:41 AM
I am AGAINST the idea of making a prequel to 'First Blood', but if they INSIST, they should go with Paul Mescal.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 10:48 AM
@Lisa89 - why because he looks nothing like him and his physique is poor in comparison?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/16/2025, 11:00 AM
@grif - Do you really not believe he has the potential to get there?

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 10:43 AM

The whole great first movie was his origin story.

Haven't we suffered enough?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/16/2025, 10:47 AM
This will be awesome. I hope they use prosthetics to make the person look just like him and have his slur. I
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/16/2025, 10:50 AM
Yeah, that's what we need, a Rambo prequel written by the Black Adam guys. That sounds so........[frick]ing terrible.
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 10:52 AM
this will be one of the hardest movies to make. the guy has to have a physique that at least matches stallone in r1 or 2. then has to look very much like him and the voice is also important.

you also have to cast troutman very good. and if he goes to nam he needs all of the costars to form his coven team


i like the directors work though
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/16/2025, 11:06 AM
@grif - This is what he looked like in ‘First Blood’. A completely different physique than ‘Rocky’.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 10:52 AM
Interesting…

I don’t buy this happening yet since there have been a few movies and even tv shows announced for this franchise that never came to fruition so we’ll see but if it does then hope it turns out well since his “origin” could be engaging imo.

Going by what I have seen of Sisu , this director seems like he could be the right fit though!!.

?si=En5ojYVdFiNDLiny
RedFury
RedFury - 5/16/2025, 10:56 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Sisu was so great, so I think that's the shining star for this. Everything else about it doesn't really give me hope though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 11:01 AM
@RedFury - Millenium isn’t the greatest studio for it lol but yeah , him being at the helm is the biggest selling point on this so far.

The writing team is fine , their other credits give me more hope then Black Adam which was mildly enjoyable imo.
RedFury
RedFury - 5/16/2025, 11:26 AM
@TheVisionary25 - and to that point it really shouldn't be that hard to write a Rambo film anyways lol. So with that director, and a decent script there's a chance it could deliver. Odds are stacked against it, but here's hoping it's a fun bloody time like it should be at the very least.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 5/16/2025, 10:53 AM
Honestly, I get the criticism about doing another prequel, but at the very least there's a reason to do it. It's not like they need to contrive a backstory. He has one that can be very easily expanded upon: The Vietnam War. He was drafted "You asked me, I didn't ask you." and he was a POW. So, there's plenty of interesting material and possibilities to mine.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 10:54 AM
Black Adam? can't go wrong there
User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/16/2025, 10:55 AM
I'd rather they just remade First Blood outright than do Rambo's damn origin story.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/16/2025, 11:13 AM
@MarkCassidy - I'm sure they'll get to First Blood after a bloated origin trilogy (assuming anyone buys a ticket to the first one.)
mountainman
mountainman - 5/16/2025, 11:34 AM
@MarkCassidy - You could update it to be a vet who fought in the middle east. Not drafted but fooled into thinking he was doing the right thing. We have a ton of vets that fought in Iraq who came home with ton of demons. Unfortunately Hollywood seems hesitant to be critical of any post-Vietnam era war for the most part.
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/16/2025, 11:02 AM
I hope it's good. I've had the idea for awhile for a Rambo series on a streamer. 10-13 episodes per season for about 4 seasons. Starting with him on the farm and going to War. The first season would be a prequel to First Blood with First Blood as the basis for season 2.
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 11:03 AM
hell i would make a prequel solo movie about trautman first then this
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/16/2025, 11:24 AM
At first I thought "no, we don't need this", but the more I think about it, it could be pretty badass.

Wasn't he a Green Beret?, if I remember correctly they were some badass mofos
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 5/16/2025, 11:25 AM
This has the opportunity to be the best / funniest prequel in history. Hear me out - Timothee Chalamet!! It truly doesn't matter what happens in the beginning or middle BUT at the very end of "Rambo: Before There Was Blood" (suggested title) scrawny little twink Rambo should discover the joy of steroids as he is being drafted to Nam.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/16/2025, 11:28 AM
What an absolutely [frick]ING MORONIC IDEA. The original is the origin. Tells you all you need to know about his time and Vietnam and what it did to him.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/16/2025, 11:37 AM
I feel like its too late for these kind of ideas for 80's icons. Especially, RAMBO. That was what so cool about Rambo, was the mystique behind the character.

Not saying this is terrible, it's OK and maybe can be interesting but I doubt it would have an impact given how out of date the character is with today. That's a lot to ask for a fan base that has only known Stallone as Rambo. And Stallone isn't even producing which is a big red flag since he carried that franchise.

Better off just going to First Blood and modernizing the story since I feel that does have some views that feel relatable to today.
Pampero
Pampero - 5/16/2025, 11:48 AM
Get ready. The Black Rambo is coming.
elgaz
elgaz - 5/16/2025, 11:54 AM
John Rambo 2026

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/16/2025, 11:58 AM
@elgaz -

A Woke Rambo

Sounds perfect

😂
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/16/2025, 12:08 PM
@elgaz - Fascinating. Please explain why you would go with this casting.
elgaz
elgaz - 5/16/2025, 1:52 PM
@Lisa89 - my sarcasm is not as clear as I thought obviously
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 5/16/2025, 12:09 PM
Along with casting John J Rambo and Trautman they are going to need to cast the rest of Baker Company:
Barry, Danforth, Ortega, Messner, Krackhauer, Colletta, Jorgenson, Bronson and Westmore.

And we already know Delmar Barry’s fate.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder