BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Is Out For Blood In Killer Official Trailer For JOHN WICK Spinoff

After sharing a tease yesterday, Lionsgate has shared the first official trailer for their upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which stars Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas in the lead role as a young assassin named Eve Macarro, who, after a tragedy, begins training in the ways of the Ruska Roma and plots her vengeance against those that wronged her family.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

While the trailer does give us plenty of footage of the fan-favorite Cuban actress kicking all kinds of ass across the world, it wraps up with the most epic of cameos as the one-and-only Keanu Reeves reprises his iconic role as John Wick, a.k.a. Baba Yaga, and it looks like he'll be taking on a sort of mentorship role with the newly minted assassin. We don't get to see him in action, but, based on the cuts and bruises, it looks like the pair will team up at some point during the movie.

Since the film does take place prior to the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, it's unclear whether we could get a hint at what's to potentially come in the long-rumored John Wick: Chapter 5, but we'd expect a little something to maybe hint at where the franchise could go next.

In addition to Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die) in the title role and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) reprising his iconic part, the film's supporting cast consists of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), and Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

This film will be the second spinoff project since the last Reeves-led film, succeeding the prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which launched on Peacock last year.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025!

Watch the teaser below and check back in tomorrow for the full trailer: