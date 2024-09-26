BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Is Out For Blood In Killer Official Trailer For JOHN WICK Spinoff

At long last, the full trailer for Ballerina has arrived and it's every bit as badass as we've been expecting as Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas steps into the world of John Wick to kick serious ass!

By RohanPatel - Sep 26, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick

After sharing a tease yesterday, Lionsgate has shared the first official trailer for their upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which stars Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas in the lead role as a young assassin named Eve Macarro, who, after a tragedy, begins training in the ways of the Ruska Roma and plots her vengeance against those that wronged her family. 

The film's official synopsis reads, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

While the trailer does give us plenty of footage of the fan-favorite Cuban actress kicking all kinds of ass across the world, it wraps up with the most epic of cameos as the one-and-only Keanu Reeves reprises his iconic role as John Wick, a.k.a. Baba Yaga, and it looks like he'll be taking on a sort of mentorship role with the newly minted assassin. We don't get to see him in action, but, based on the cuts and bruises, it looks like the pair will team up at some point during the movie. 

Since the film does take place prior to the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, it's unclear whether we could get a hint at what's to potentially come in the long-rumored John Wick: Chapter 5, but we'd expect a little something to maybe hint at where the franchise could go next. 

In addition to Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die) in the title role and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) reprising his iconic part, the film's supporting cast consists of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), and Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers. 

This film will be the second spinoff project since the last Reeves-led film, succeeding the prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which launched on Peacock last year.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025!

Watch the teaser below and check back in tomorrow for the full trailer:

BALLERINA Trailer Set To Arrive Tomorrow; Check Out First Teaser For Ana de Armas-Starrer Now
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/26/2024, 12:32 PM
said this in the last thread, but it looks ok, there's nothing that stands out to me other than the gunplay where she's in the red dress.

I would have much preferred to see de Armas' Paloma from the Bond movie fleshed out more than this new character... she was a bit more original.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/26/2024, 12:36 PM
How are people suppose to take a 5’4” 110lbs assassin seriously..
TK420
TK420 - 9/26/2024, 12:38 PM
@TheNewYorker - They cover that ihn the trailer...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/26/2024, 12:51 PM
@TheNewYorker - THANK YOU! All the assassins I know are at least 6' tall and weigh 190 lbs and drive a Prius.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/26/2024, 1:11 PM
@TheNewYorker - It's also set in a highly fantasized universe. So, none if it is supposed to be hyper realistic
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/26/2024, 1:38 PM
@ThorArms - very true.
TK420
TK420 - 9/26/2024, 12:40 PM
Nice to see a Hollywood project acknowledge the fact that women are smaller and weaker than men and need to use different tactics to win out. Every time I see a 95lb chick throwing 200lb men across the room I roll my eyes. It's hard enough to believe a dude doing it, much less a woman. Good on them for factoring reality into her assassin training...
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/26/2024, 1:42 PM
@TK420 - I think you are blowing this out of proportion. It’s not that deep. You are right though, movies require a suspension of disbelief but that’s at your discretion or expense. You have to make the tiniest effort of investment in order to enjoy what unfolds before your eyes. For me it’s less about female fatales but more about the actress who plays such a role. Anna De Armas is cool. I think she can pull it off. What else did you expect? If you know you are going to be disappointed or unsatisfied then maybe you should skip this and settle for something else that you know will most likely reach your expectations. If you do watch it, I sincerely hope you enjoy it more than I do.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/26/2024, 12:40 PM
This looks like it might be fun, but Wiseman has never directed a good movie his entire career, so no idea why he'd start now.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/26/2024, 12:45 PM
@MarkCassidy - I thought the first couple underworlds and Die Hard 4 were hella entertaining thought the writing was pretty dumb.

Now if you were to say "he's never written anything good" i'd probably agree more.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 9/26/2024, 12:43 PM
That's such an awkward title. Why didn't they just call it Ballerina or at the very least Ballerina: From the World of John Wick
Forthas
Forthas - 9/26/2024, 12:47 PM
Looks good! The action is stellar and brutal as usual. I kind of wish they had made Atomic Blonde part of the John Wick franchise. It fits perfectly and was an underrated film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 12:53 PM
It seems decent imo!!.

The story seems like a classic revenge tale and nothing new but it being packaged in the world of JW along with its exciting and well choreographed action is what makes it fresh to an extent…

Also I like Ana De Armas aswell as the rest of the cast which is filled with old & new faces.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/26/2024, 12:53 PM
John Wick at 2:10 Mark.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/26/2024, 12:54 PM
best scene in John Wick 4. Please watch the whole scene and let me know if you agree.
LSHF
LSHF - 9/26/2024, 12:56 PM
I'll watch it when it comes to one of my streaming channels (probably the one that shows the John Wick movies.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/26/2024, 1:08 PM
Looks pretty damn good. After seeing her in No Time To Die I'm glad she's doing more action roles.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/26/2024, 1:09 PM
"Hi, two tickets for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina."
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/26/2024, 1:10 PM
Looks good, could've done without the Wick reveal, but I get why they did it. Lionsgate needs a hit in the worst way.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/26/2024, 1:14 PM
What the [frick] is that title lol. Looks like a John Wick flick but Len Wiseman, at his best, has made “eh” movies and at his worst, ABSOLUTE DOGSHIT

Hopefully Stahelski held his hand during this.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 9/26/2024, 1:15 PM
I was worried about Len Wiseman directing, but this looks pretty good, so fingers crossed.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 1:20 PM
a john wick without balls
User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 9/26/2024, 1:23 PM
John wick is not dead. We all know he faked his death. His dog sensing his presence and looking away towards the directions where he was “hiding” pretty much confirmed it.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/26/2024, 1:37 PM
@Order66 - This is a prequel set between chapter 3 & 4.
Order66
Order66 - 9/26/2024, 1:51 PM
@TheMetaMan - I know. I’m just mentioning something off topic. Probably should have said that before saying what I had to say lol
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/26/2024, 1:45 PM
Looks good. Normally I don’t bother with spin-offs but the execution and production value is congruent with the previous wick entries therefore I’m sold. I’m excited to see Keanu return albeit as a glorified cameo. Did anybody watch the continental? I tried to get into it but couldn’t. It seemed ok. Fight scenes were good.
grif
grif - 9/26/2024, 1:46 PM
putting wick in the trailer will put butts in seats. i predict marvel will start doing this with deadpool in trailers also.

Order66
Order66 - 9/26/2024, 1:50 PM
Production value is on par with John Wick 3 and 4. Does not look like a cheap ass spin off. This will make money.

