FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA First Reviews And Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Is It Better Than FURY ROAD?

The first reviews for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are finally here, and as well as sharing excerpts from the early verdicts out of Cannes, we have a Rotten Tomatoes score to go with them. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - May 15, 2024 05:05 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had its splashy world premiere at Cannes earlier today and, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first reviews are now in for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

The movie received a 7-minute standing ovation in France and, as we write this, it sits at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. While not a perfect score, the consensus is clearly incredibly positive overall, with the action, visuals, and cast - led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth - all receiving praise. 

In fact, it appears Furiosa only falls short in the eyes of some because it didn't live up to their lofty expectations (in other words, it's not as good as 2015's Fury Road).

Overall, it's looking like Miller has another winner on his hands, and providing those all-important box office numbers are good, then we're sure the filmmaker's plans for yet another Mad Max prequel (focusing on the title character) will come to fruition.

Here's what critics are saying about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

With all due respect to Miller's bonkers vision, and his incredible ability to put that vision on screen, Furiosa seems like one of those spin-off graphic novels that plug the gaps between two films in a franchise, but which don't quite match up to the films themselves. [3/5] - BBC

Nine years later comes a prequel, Furosia: A Mad Max Saga, and Miller, now seemingly ageless at 79 (he was 34 when the first one came out) has perhaps given birth to the greatest Max yet, a wheels-up, rock-and-rolling epic that delivers the origin story of the title character Charlize Theron picked up in Fury Road when she was about 26. - Deadline

The chassis may look familiar but there is a very different engine driving Furiosa from that of Fury Road: it’s a rich, sprawling epic that only strengthens and deepens the Max-mythology. It shall ride eternal! [5/5] - Empire

In a sense, Dementus is a character artificially contrived to give Furiosa someone to face off with, a warlord distinct from Immortan Joe. But Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth are a great pairing and Taylor-Joy is an overwhelmingly convincing action heroine. She sells this sequel. [4/5] - The Guardian

Furiosa’s ultimate reckoning with Dementus fulfils the revenge promise even if Miller can’t resist stoking the mythic aspect by having alternate versions of the warlord’s fate, attempting to make it the stuff of legend. This time, not quite. - The Hollywood Reporter

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga weaves a hero’s journey of epic proportions, ushering in a powerful reflection on what it means to live and love in a dying world. [10/10] - IGN

How do we brave the world’s cruelties? By refusing to become them ourselves. Such an internally combusting prequel might seem like a strange lead-in to a movie that spit fire in every direction, but don’t you worry: George Miller still has what it takes to make it epic. [A-] - Indie Wire

This action franchise set in sun-blasted sandscapes is evergreen. A special place in Valhalla awaits George Miller. [4/5] - Total Film

The most important thing to say about 'Furiosa,' however, is that what it all adds up to is a movie that can be darkly bedazzling, and that will be embraced and defended in a dozen passionate ways — but it’s one that, to me, falls very short of being a 'Mad Max' home run. - Variety

So tip your the greasy, dusty, battered hat to George Miller, who is pulling off some kind of ridiculous feat by turning these grungy action movies into a grand saga. - The Wrap





FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/15/2024, 5:18 PM
So it’s not as good as Fury Road. That’s okay. Very few movies are. But I’ll still be there DAY ONE
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/15/2024, 5:20 PM
I don't share the love many have for these films...still, enjoyable fun, with great practical stunts, so I will check it out, I'm sure.
JohnPain
JohnPain - 5/15/2024, 5:20 PM


Critics also said Fury Road was weak on story and not as good as The Road Warrior.

Whatever.

marvel72
marvel72 - 5/15/2024, 5:23 PM
Mad Max 2 and Mad Max:Fury Road are the only ones worth watching. This I will checkout when it comes to a streaming service.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/15/2024, 5:26 PM
"Is It Better Than FURY ROAD?"

I don't know. I haven't read the article yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2024, 5:29 PM
Sweet , looking forward to it!!.

Congrats to the cast & crew for the positive reception this far…

Anya seems good in it but Hensworth looks like he will steal the show!!.

User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/15/2024, 5:37 PM
Fury Road is something that grew in greatness for me on repeat views, I wasn't that wild about it at first. So I imagine this will be similar.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/15/2024, 5:58 PM
Sounds good but hot take apparently…

I cannot for he life of me see the appeal of Fury Road. Im fact, I would say it’s the most overhyped film I’ve seen in a very long time. I watched the film with four other friends who all have very different taste from me (minus one who is a Nolan fan too) and all four of us just stared at each other halfway through the movie and all agreed to watch something else.

Again, we all have very different tastes. One hates comic book movies, two of us love them, one likes romance and the other loved comedies and action films. A couple of us love thrillers and horror while two don’t.

Sure, a small sample size you’d say but the lack of character development and plot of abhorrent to me. 🤷‍♂️
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/15/2024, 6:04 PM
Sooooo a great film but not as good as Fury Road, fair enough. Hope to check this out after my honeymoon

View Recorder