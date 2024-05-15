FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA First Reviews And Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Is It Better Than FURY ROAD?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had its splashy world premiere at Cannes earlier today and, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first reviews are now in for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

The movie received a 7-minute standing ovation in France and, as we write this, it sits at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. While not a perfect score, the consensus is clearly incredibly positive overall, with the action, visuals, and cast - led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth - all receiving praise.

In fact, it appears Furiosa only falls short in the eyes of some because it didn't live up to their lofty expectations (in other words, it's not as good as 2015's Fury Road).

Overall, it's looking like Miller has another winner on his hands, and providing those all-important box office numbers are good, then we're sure the filmmaker's plans for yet another Mad Max prequel (focusing on the title character) will come to fruition.

The first reviews are in for #Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - currently it's Fresh at 87% on the Tomatometer, with 30 reviews: https://t.co/iwxkuXKl9Y pic.twitter.com/986LpUVPm8 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 15, 2024

Here's what critics are saying about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

With all due respect to Miller's bonkers vision, and his incredible ability to put that vision on screen, Furiosa seems like one of those spin-off graphic novels that plug the gaps between two films in a franchise, but which don't quite match up to the films themselves. [3/5] - BBC

Nine years later comes a prequel, Furosia: A Mad Max Saga, and Miller, now seemingly ageless at 79 (he was 34 when the first one came out) has perhaps given birth to the greatest Max yet, a wheels-up, rock-and-rolling epic that delivers the origin story of the title character Charlize Theron picked up in Fury Road when she was about 26. - Deadline

The chassis may look familiar but there is a very different engine driving Furiosa from that of Fury Road: it’s a rich, sprawling epic that only strengthens and deepens the Max-mythology. It shall ride eternal! [5/5] - Empire

In a sense, Dementus is a character artificially contrived to give Furiosa someone to face off with, a warlord distinct from Immortan Joe. But Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth are a great pairing and Taylor-Joy is an overwhelmingly convincing action heroine. She sells this sequel. [4/5] - The Guardian

Furiosa’s ultimate reckoning with Dementus fulfils the revenge promise even if Miller can’t resist stoking the mythic aspect by having alternate versions of the warlord’s fate, attempting to make it the stuff of legend. This time, not quite. - The Hollywood Reporter

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga weaves a hero’s journey of epic proportions, ushering in a powerful reflection on what it means to live and love in a dying world. [10/10] - IGN

How do we brave the world’s cruelties? By refusing to become them ourselves. Such an internally combusting prequel might seem like a strange lead-in to a movie that spit fire in every direction, but don’t you worry: George Miller still has what it takes to make it epic. [A-] - Indie Wire

This action franchise set in sun-blasted sandscapes is evergreen. A special place in Valhalla awaits George Miller. [4/5] - Total Film

The most important thing to say about 'Furiosa,' however, is that what it all adds up to is a movie that can be darkly bedazzling, and that will be embraced and defended in a dozen passionate ways — but it’s one that, to me, falls very short of being a 'Mad Max' home run. - Variety

So tip your the greasy, dusty, battered hat to George Miller, who is pulling off some kind of ridiculous feat by turning these grungy action movies into a grand saga. - The Wrap