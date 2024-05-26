FURIOSA Faces Tough Competition From THE GARFIELD MOVIE In Worst Memorial Day Weekend In Nearly 30 Years

FURIOSA Faces Tough Competition From THE GARFIELD MOVIE In Worst Memorial Day Weekend In Nearly 30 Years

The latest box office numbers are in for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie, and the race to the finish line will be much closer than expected. Find details on that, and CinemaScores, here...

By JoshWilding - May 26, 2024 11:05 AM EST
If you'd expected Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to race away from The Garfield Movie with ease at the U.S. box office this long Memorial Day weekend, guess again. According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), they're in a dead heat of $31 million over four days and $25 million over three days. 

One will ultimately emerge with the win but, as we write this, it's simply too soon to tell.

Critics sunk their claws into The Garfield Movie, something that's evident from its 37% Rotten Tomatoes score. In contrast, Furiosa is "Certified Fresh" at 89%. 

Unfortunately, no matter who wins, it appears theaters will once again lose. This is the lowest opening for a Memorial Day weekend in 29 years (when Casper opened with a mere $22 million in 1995).

Where did it go wrong? The trade believes Warner Bros. Discovery waited too long to start hyping Furiosa, with the last leg of the marketing campaign not kicking off until late May. Other insiders believe Anya Taylor-Joy simply isn't the draw that Charlize Theron was when Mad Max: Fury Road was released in 2015, though that seems a little unfair when MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth is co-starring.

As for The Garfield Movie's struggles, we can likely blame the negative reviews (parents with excited children are unlikely to care, but animation fans will undoubtedly take note of them).

Interestingly enough, that and Furiosa have received the same CinemaScore from moviegoers, suggesting neither have blown them away.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (including costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, both of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/26/2024, 11:09 AM
The box office is anemic this year. Are you guys sure D&W will reach $1B?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/26/2024, 11:24 AM
@vectorsigma - Willing to bet money on it. If I’m not mistaken Spider-Man No way home was the first billion dollar hit in general for any studio post pandemic. It brought the general masses back to theatres. I know Spider-Man has universal appeal but Deadpool & Wolverine aren’t that far behind in terms of popularity. The movie has many advantages that will ensure it’s billion dollar success. Most notably Hugh Jackman returning as wolverine, the assortment of star-studded cameos, 3D & IMAX formats plus the Chinese market, all these qualities will catapult it into the billion dollar region. It’s not facing any stiff competition from any other studio movie as far as I’m aware, it’s also the type of movie that will have solid replay value. I’m already going to see it at least three times. The previous two Deadpool entries grossed $700-750 million worldwide. Do the math, an extra $300 mil isn’t exactly a hard mountain to climb.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/26/2024, 11:34 AM
@TheMetaMan -

SM:NWH made that money during Christmas, mate. Totally different market and far less competition. @vectorsigma is not wrong to be worried. I'm not seeing D&W reach that billie either, regardless of how much we fans want it to.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/26/2024, 11:46 AM
@DrReedRichards - It will gross a billion just trust me on this one. Fiege, Disney & co wouldn’t have gone to this effort in bringing back Hugh J if they didn’t think it would make a billion. Regardless of the season (Xmas period) or marketplace, nostalgia has proven to be a lucrative cash cow strategy for the studios. Don’t believe me? Check Top Gun Maverick. Highest grossing film of 2022 (before Avatar). If a sequel to a film made a billion dollars, a sequel that nobody wanted including myself then DP & Wolverine is gonna make a killing at the BO. It’s plain sailing for Disney. Still don’t believe me? Ok wait and see in July. Like Wolverine’s claws, the movie will slash and slice its way to a billion dollars.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/26/2024, 11:55 AM
@vectorsigma - I believe it's has the best chance of reaching a billion, maybe Joker 2.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 5/26/2024, 11:09 AM
I kind of feel Hemsworth’s team is letting him down. I wouldn’t be shocked if his fan base is as much women as it is men, but his non-Marvel movies keep being movies geared more towards men and aren’t getting mass appeal from the majority of his fanbase.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/26/2024, 11:09 AM
HA ha?
User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 5/26/2024, 11:22 AM
@harryba11zack - The odds are very....low men are not going to spend money on seeing a boss girl action film...it's just the simple .The soy boys will...but men on their own won't and the ones who go to the movies with their wife or gf won't be spending money on an action movie because the female doesn't want to see action movies.

The Alien franchise is a rare type of thing...
Gizmoduck
Gizmoduck - 5/26/2024, 11:45 AM
@jst5 - furiosa was a good character in a mad max film....i just dont care about who she is other than that. i watched that film for mad max, not his costars.

Did we care about who Auntie Entity was in Beyond Thunderdome?
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/26/2024, 11:13 AM
The audience is acting out with their wallets.

Hollywood studios need to just DO BETTER.

We're becoming self-aware!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/26/2024, 11:16 AM
@xfan320 - Are you talking about Furiosa? It has 89% from critics and 91% from audiences on RT. That's pretty good.
jst5
jst5 - 5/26/2024, 11:24 AM
@xfan320 - Boss girl movies,the gender and race change mess,and preaching political messages in films have Hollywood on life support.Probably too far down the hole to be saved.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/26/2024, 11:27 AM
@xfan320 - Easy there Captain Falcon.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/26/2024, 11:15 AM
#GARFURIOSA. Make it happen.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/26/2024, 11:19 AM
Furiosa only got made because Fury Road was a critical darling. It was never going to make money.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/26/2024, 11:22 AM
She was an over overrated character that didn't need a spin off in the first place.
Forthas
Forthas - 5/26/2024, 11:23 AM
When Warner Brothers partners with Legendary then they rack up hits...when they don't the drop bombs. Legendary gave them the Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, Dune and the Godzilla/Kong universe. One more item that shows what the dumbest decision in cinema history....not making a shared Dark Knight Man of Steel shared universe in partnership with Legendary.

James Gunn will fail and so will Warner Brothers as a company.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/26/2024, 11:27 AM
Movie theaters aren’t what they once were and it’s okay to accept that. I think Barbie’s and Oppenheimer’s are going to be rare wins. The audience is speaking loud and clear with the wallet.
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 5/26/2024, 11:38 AM
@GhostDog - for real. Hollywood needs to start making smaller budget stuff and making steady profits rather than trying to make everything a huge tent pole release. Nothing feels special anymore and it's exhausting.
tb86
tb86 - 5/26/2024, 11:28 AM
GARFURIOSA
FURIOSARFIELD
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 5/26/2024, 11:30 AM
Furiosa looks worse than Fury Road in every single regard. Garfield is an easy bet for families that don't really have any other options. Both look meh to me and I say that as a big fan of Mad Max and especially Fury Road. I'll watch it at home maybe.

Also Josh, lovely job plagiarizing this entire article from The Hollywood Reporter, right down to the title. Bravo.
User Comment Image
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 5/26/2024, 11:31 AM
Tbh home viewing is so easy these days. TVs and sound systems are pretty easy to get and the movies arrive on streaming within hardly any time. Even movies that in the past I would have been so excited to see, I consider whether I'll just wait til I can watch it at home.

I thought that was just cause I'm getting older but maybe it's a more general trend.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/26/2024, 11:37 AM
@TheManWithoutFear -

It's true that the good old 9-week theatrical window is long gone, and that plays a big part in theatres' declining numbers. It's one thing to be told that you have to wait at least two months before you can watch that movie on your home screen (legally or otherwise), and a whole other thing to just wait a couple of weeks or so.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/26/2024, 11:38 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - not only the home viewing experiencing being so good but also theater tickets and food pricing being RIDICULOUS
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 5/26/2024, 11:43 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - yup. Why should I risk poor picture quality, loud audiences, overpriced concessions, uncomfortable seats, etc. When I have a great home theater?

There's a couple theaters that I really like where I live but if I'm taking the family (5 of us total) it's crazy expensive.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/26/2024, 11:38 AM
I am yet to see the film but I think it boils down to the fact that the world has changed much since the last Mad Max film therefore audiences have different expectations and standards that need to be met as opposed to what we wanted from a MM film back in 2015. Making a prequel instead of a direct sequel was a big mistake and now it looks like it will cost them dearly. Had they pushed forward with a sequel and then made this back to back then maybe “Furiosa” would perform better at the BO. However audiences are self-aware, they see right through the agenda of the studio in which this is a female-led action adventure flick. It’s not exactly setting everyone’s imagination on fire. Like the article stated, Taylor-joy (as cute as she might be) isn’t a draw. Outside the MCU, Hemsworth isn’t that much of a bigger draw either because everyone is used to seeing him as the god of thunder. It’s difficult for him to be taken seriously outside of the role that made him a Superstar. They will regret the decision in not bringing Hardy back. Now it might be too late…..

