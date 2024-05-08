FURIOSA Has It In Her To Make It Epic In Insane Final Trailer For George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel

"Do you have it in ya to make it epic?"

Based on what we see in this final trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, ol' Dementus has very little to worry about.

Tickets are now on sale for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, and Warner Bros. has debuted one more teaser to ensure that engines are well and truly revved and ready for May 24. We also have a new featurette with stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth discussing the movie, and a couple of new posters.

Full reviews are still under embargo, but the first social media reactions were highly positive - although it doesn't sound like Miller has quite managed to surpass Fury Road when it comes to sheer adrenaline-pumping action.

Check out the new promos at the links below.

"This is an odyssey without question of someone who's taken from her home and spends the rest of her life trying to get home," Miller explained to EW in a recent interview "I don't want to give away too much, but the one thing is Furiosa, in order to survive as a child in a world that's in extremis, she has to have a lot of innate resources."

"What's remarkable is we see some people endure [those extremes] and still emerge with a degree of human magnificence," the filmmaker continues. "Others are crushed by it and lost on the way. So you can see from the behavior of the mother the sort of things that the daughter inherits in the story. I think we are a product of our parents and those that came before to some extent. And we take all that material as human beings and negotiate the world. I think that's all of our stories, one way or another. And that's the same in this story."

You can check out the recently released full trailer below.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.