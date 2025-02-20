THE DARK KNIGHT First Look Revealed As Director Uwe Boll Refuses To Change Title After WBD Cease & Desist

The Dark Knight director Uwe Boll is refusing to change the title of his latest movie after being hit with a cease and desist from Warner Bros. Discovery...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 20, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Action

Earlier this year, the news broke that Armie Hammer, whose career came to a screeching halt in 2021 following some pretty disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct, had been cast as the lead in a movie called The Dark Knight from director Uwe Boll.

Based on an original script by Boll, Hammer is set to play Sanders, a man "who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals. While his crusade transforms him into a social media sensation and a hero in the eyes of the public, the local police chief sees him as a menace to society and aims to take him down."

“The story of The Dark Knight couldn’t be a more current topic, and I’m excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast,” said Boll in a statement (via Variety).

We knew it was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. had something to say about that title, and sure enough, the notorious filmmaker has now been hit with a cease and desist... which he is choosing to ignore.

"DC and Warner already contacted and said I can't use the title. I understand that but I told them, 'Guys, remember 'Rampage,' the Rock movie? You used my title," Boll revealed on The Uwe Boll Podcast Network (via World of Reel). "The fact that they did that, and called me for permission, they could show gratefulness and say, listen it's not a Batman movie and you can use the title."

"Most of the DC and Marvel films suck," he added. "They're too long and with endless CGI, and everything is fake and the stories suck. Especially Batman, how many Batmans do we want to watch? They suck."

Okay then.

The Lone Ranger and The Social Network star was accused of sexual abuse (involving cannibalistic and BDSM fetishes) by several women, but The Los Angeles County D.A.’s office decided not to file any charges against the actor following a lengthy investigation by the LAPD.

During a recent podcast interview, Hammer said that his acting career was back on track, and things had picked up so much that he’s started to turn jobs down. “My dance card’s getting pretty full,” he said. “That first job that I turned down after four years of this shit, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a Uwe Boll movie titled The Dark Knight starring Armie Hammer? Let us know in the comments, and check out a first official still along with a BTS photo below.

grif
grif - 2/20/2025, 9:43 AM


AnEye
AnEye - 2/20/2025, 9:45 AM
Lol yeah he turned down one offer, but accepted Uwe Bolls offer?

Sure Jan!

I'm sure Uwe Boll is cool to work with, but the man can't direct for shit. You know you hit bottom of the barrel in your acting career if on your filmography you have a movie directed by UWE BOLL.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 9:50 AM
Uwe Boll saying other films suck is truly the height of irony…

Also man Armie Hammer has truly fallen far , from working with David Fincher & Clint Eastwood to Boll lol.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/20/2025, 9:52 AM
Apparently it's a trend to produce BS using Nolan's trilogy.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 9:58 AM
respect to the bowl for standing up for his art. damn, look how dark that black coat looks in that low angle shot damn. it already looks llke a better batman movie then that Matt Reeves film
RedFury
RedFury - 2/20/2025, 10:09 AM
It really shows you the state of Bolls lack of critical thinking when he thinks WB using the title 'Rampage' is the same thing as him using the title 'The Dark Knight' for his film about a vigilante lol.

This guy.... I swear.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 10:11 AM
@RedFury - I guess he doesn’t know it was based on the video game of the same name lol
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/20/2025, 10:10 AM
Weird.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/20/2025, 10:18 AM
That's actually just a shot of Armie stamping out the cockroaches in his timeshare rentals before showing clients round.

