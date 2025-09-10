THE RIP: Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Reunite In First Trailer For Joe Carnahan's Intense New Thriller

In The Rip, upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Directed by Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, The Grey), the movie reunites Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and Matt Damon (The Odyssey) for a movie that has all the makings of a compelling, intense new action thriller.

With two Hollywood A-listers leading this cast, you'd think The Rip would have all the makings of a box office hit. Alas, we'll never know, as it's another title destined to drop into the Netflix streaming abyss next January. It will likely still find a significant audience, though.

"I’ve always been a big fan of the cop film," Carnahan told Tudum (via ActioNewz.com), teasing the dynamic between Affleck and Damon's Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne. "You talk about the meta of something. You’ve got these two guys who have both been world-famous for over 30 years with a wonderful sense of friendship and brotherhood. Those guys are just so gifted and lovely and talented and open."

Describing them as "anchors" for the ensemble, the filmmaker added, "Everybody’s going to draft off them. So you get Teyana Taylor and you get Steven Yeun and you get Catalina [Sandino Moreno] and you get Kyle Chandler and you get Scott Adkins and Sasha Calle who all just show up and give you this wonderful sense of reality and authenticity."

"It doesn't feel like a bunch of actors just showed up five minutes before," Carnahan continued. "The bonding and spending time and people really, genuinely liking each other gave it this great feeling that is hard to capture. But when you get it, you're so lucky and fortunate. All the performances are wonderful."

He added, "It's a testament to what happens when you get a bunch of talented people together, you give them something that they could relate to and latch onto and the results speak for themselves. If the audience falls in love with the characters, you got them. Because at some point you're going to get your heart broken, you just don't know by whom."

Written and directed by Joe Carnahan, The Rip is produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Dani Bernfeld, Luciana Damon, and executive produced by Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe for Artists Equity.

Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, with Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler, The Rip premieres on Netflix on January 16, 2026.