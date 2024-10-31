THE STOIC Interview: Filmmaker Jonathan Eckersley On Being Inspired By DARK KNIGHT RETURNS (Exclusive)

THE STOIC Interview: Filmmaker Jonathan Eckersley On Being Inspired By DARK KNIGHT RETURNS (Exclusive)

The Stoic writer and director Jonathan Eckersley breaks down his approach to making the hit new action movie, revealing how it became a reality, his approach to fight scenes, and why Batman inspired him.

Interview
By JoshWilding - Oct 31, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Action

In The Stoic, after a group of mercenaries raid a gang's den, they flee to a country hideout with two hostages. A Stoic, a member of a criminal clan, enraged about the women's capture, attacks the mercenaries.

The conflict escalates into an explosive showdown between the Stoic and the mercenaries' ruthless boss determined to kill him. 

After recently speaking to lead stars Scott Wright and Jason Flemyng, we sat down with writer/director Jonathan Eckersley this week for an in-depth conversation about how he made the movie. 

During the interview, we asked the filmmaker about The Stoic's hard-hitting action scenes and learned how Frank Millar's seminal The Dark Knight Returns inspired how he approached the way the movie's lead, Aurelius, deals with his foes. 

"The thing with the Stoics is they’re not allowed to use guns and mechanical weapons…have you read The Dark Knight Returns? Of course you have. [Batman] takes on a gang of youths, a street gang, and says, ‘Get rid of your guns, we’re gonna use our fists.’ The philosophy of that graphic novel was that the gun was a coward’s weapon. It’s always stuck with me."

"Not that I think a gun is a coward’s weapon," Eckersley notes. "It’s far from it…the thing is, the idea with the Stoics and the violence and action is that if you’re going to kill someone or visit yourself upon someone, however horrible that that is and whatever good you think you’re doing of it, the Stoics have to own that experience. You are responsible for that experience."

"Aurelius’ philosophy is if you’re going to be violent, be violent quickly and get it over with. It’s not for your own entertainment or a piece of enjoyment."

Throughout this conversation, Jonathan mentions a project called The Lineman a few times. He wrote that script before penning The Stoic but put it to one side for budgetary reasons. While he remains keen to develop it as a sequel, the writer and director has plenty of ideas for this budding action franchise. 

"Look, if the funding is there and the deal is there, absolutely. Why not?" he enthuses. "The sequel is already written but just as John Wick goes into his community of assassins with the hotel and everything, you could easily go into the Stoics themselves. You could do a Stoic tale set in the 1800s. In the 1970s. In 1984 around the miner’s strike which I think would be fascinating."

"You could go up to Scotland, go into the cult and into the house to see how they behave…I’ve love to explore the Stoics; it would be fascinating."

You can check out the full interview with Jonathan in the player below.

0:10 - An in-depth explanation of exploring stoicism in this film and the people who helped make The Stoic a reality
10:55 - Why this was a passion project for him and Scott Wright and what made the actor right for this role
16:53 - The process of adding Jason Flemyng to the cast and what it means to have him join the project
22:10 - Working with Saban to bring The Stoic to a global audience
24:15 - Delivering a different type of action with The Stoic and what he enjoyed about helming it
27:15 - Why Wales was the perfect location to shoot the film
33:01 - Whether there are plans to expand this franchise and tell more stories about The Stoic

The Stoic is now available on Digital and On Demand.



DIE ALONE Interview: Filmmaker Lowell Dean On Putting A New Spin On Zombies And Carrie-Anne Moss (Exclusive)
Related:

DIE ALONE Interview: Filmmaker Lowell Dean On Putting A New Spin On Zombies And Carrie-Anne Moss (Exclusive)
THE STOIC Interview: Jason Flemyng Reflects On Extraordinary Career And Giving Back With New Role (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

THE STOIC Interview: Jason Flemyng Reflects On Extraordinary Career And Giving Back With New Role (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 9:17 AM
Hmmmmm... The Dark Knight Returns.

Kinda random but it does seem like a good analogy. Don't have a clue what this film is and didn't even know it was coming. With the premise, I might give this a chance.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder