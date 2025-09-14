DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE Movie Sets The Domestic Box Office On Fire With $70 Million Debut

If you're sick of the current trend in anime, where popular series decide to continue their adaptation of the manga with a movie instead of a new anime season, the enormous box office success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle might feel like a frustrating development..

However, for fans who simply want to see the anime industry flourish, the news that the third Demon Slayer film is breaking multiple box office records will be welcome news indeed.

The first installment of a planned trilogy, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, earned over $30 million at the North American box office on Friday alone and is projected to reach a final tally of $70 million in its North American opening weekend. This is in addition to the revenue the film has already generated from international territories that received early releases.

At $70 million, this opening weekend gross is just high enough for the film to enter the Top 10 of biggest opening weekends for the year, falling just short of Thunberbolts*'s $74 million but surpassing Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's $64 million.

With these numbers, Infinity Castle becomes:

the biggest opening one-day gross for a foreign-language film, beating the $19.4 million grossed by Infinity Train

the biggest opening one-day gross for an R-rated animated film, beating Infinity Train and the $16 million earned by Sausage Party

biggest opening day of the year for ANY animated film, surpassing the $10 million earned by Dogman

However, based on the anime's momentum, the film will likely only hold on to these records until Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is released in theaters, which is currently rumored to have a 2027 release date.

If you're new to the Demon Slayer fandom and want to catch up on the series before watching Infinity Castle Part 1 at the theater, here is the viewing order:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Movie) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District Arc (Season 2) NOTE : the first half of this season retells the events of the Mugen Train movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village Movie NOTE : this is a compilation movie of the last 2 episodes of season 2 and the first 3 episodes of season 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Movie NOTE : this is a compilation movie that compiles and expands on the final episode of season 3 and the first episode of season 4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Hashira Training Arc (Season 4) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part One Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part Two - forthcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part Three - forthcoming

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.