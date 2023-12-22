AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Fails To Make A Splash With Disappointing Thursday Preview Opening
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 12:08 PM
It’s been a journey!!!
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 12:08 PM
There were ups and downs and a lot of the decisions were questionable sure, but it was a journey on the edge of the seat nonetheless.
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 12:09 PM
Closing off the year with the fantastic Aquaman 2. Hope I enjoy it as much as everyone is enjoying it.
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 12:11 PM
On to new beginnings. JAMES GUNN’S DCU!!

Creature Commandos 2024 then the big one - Superman Legacy 2025
Repian - 12/22/2023, 12:08 PM
Man Of Steel is better than the last Wonder Woman movie. We have to admit that Zack did a good job with Superman.
Evansly - 12/22/2023, 12:09 PM
A lot of crap! I totally forgot about Blue Beetle and it was cool to see it so high on the list, I'll have to check it out
tluciotti74 - 12/22/2023, 12:09 PM
Personally feel like the new Aquaman, the Shazam sequel, and even the trashcan fire The Flash suffered from a fan base knowing that the universe they were in was dead so why would they care? If there was still plans to continue the DCEU after those movies, the scores could be very different. Just my opinion!
bobevanz - 12/22/2023, 12:11 PM
If you use RT as your go to score, you're a moron. It dies equal the score of the movie! It means they voted at least 60% and marked it fresh... so a 90% means 90% of people think it's a passable movie...
bobevanz - 12/22/2023, 12:12 PM
@bobevanz - does not* broke ass clowns can't add an edit button after 15 years
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 12:12 PM
@bobevanz - also, some of the low scores made more money than the high scores lol.

Btw, watched Godzilla Minus One. It was a little slow, but it was good. Really felt like a 90’s movie. But the Godzilla scenes were great!
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 12:13 PM
@bobevanz - damn you’ve been on here since 2011. That’s crazy. I first joined in 2015, then left, then joined again. Might leave again in 2025 who knows lol
Usernametaken - 12/22/2023, 12:18 PM
ah yes, 78% for Birds of Prey...

Anyways, only movies I liked in this list are Man of Steel and The Suicide Squad. The rest I'll never see again.
Forthas - 12/22/2023, 12:24 PM
Man of Steel is the greatest DCEU film and one of the best origin films ever made. It is by far the only DCEU film that was worth building on but unfortunately that opportunity was squandered. Had Warner Brothers paired the Dark Knight Trilogy with Man of Steel then Warner brothers would not be in the dire straits it is in now desperate to merge with another studio because it cannot grow from its own products. The DCEU is a sad testament to stupidity and bad management. Their shareholders should be able to sue this company for allowing a director to satisfy his own preferences at the expense of the their customers. it is arguably the most expensive mistake in the history of cinema when one considers the opportunity costs, loss of brand value, and the careers of directors and actors this whole effort cost.
Th3Batman - 12/22/2023, 12:34 PM
@Forthas - "Man of Steel is the greatest DCEU film and one of the best origin films ever made."

Probably the best thing about this movie is that it works as a standalone movie, so hopefully it's revisited and people appreciate years down the line.
Forthas - 12/22/2023, 12:37 PM
@Th3Batman - Agreed! It seems like Warner Brothers needs to lose more money before it sinks in...A man of Steel 2 (unaffiliated with the DCEU or DCU) is a billion dollar film.
GhostDog - 12/22/2023, 12:25 PM
"A Final DCEU Ranking Based On Rotten Tomatoes Scores"

You can bet this ain't the final ranking. Josh has a slightly dissimilar version of this article in the drafts
Forthas - 12/22/2023, 12:34 PM
THE DCEU RANKINGS

1) Man of Steel
2) Wonder Woman
3) Zack Snyder’s Justice League
4) Blue Beetle
5) Black Adam
6) The Suicide Squad
7) Shazam
8) Aquaman
9) Shazam Fury of the Gods
10) Aquaman The Lost Kingdom
11) Wonder Woman 1984
12) Birds of Prey
13) Justice League
14) Batman v Superman
15) Suicide Squad
ModHaterSLADE - 12/22/2023, 12:47 PM
Wish Wonder Woman and Man of Steel shared a better company of DC films.
AmySabadini - 12/22/2023, 12:51 PM
WAY TOO SOON, YOU MORON.
R.T. scores don't "settle" until about a week after a film opens wide, @joshwilding. and you know it.
Waifuslayer - 12/22/2023, 12:53 PM
If you ever needed a reason to ignore RT, look no further than this list.

In no reality should WW84, BoP or even The Flash (which I actually really liked) should ever be considered better than Man of Steel.
marvel72 - 12/22/2023, 12:55 PM
1.Justice League:The Snyder Cut
2.Wonder Woman
3.Aquaman
4.Man Of Steel
5.The Suicide Squad
6.Batman V.Superman:Dawn Of Justice
7.Black Adam
8.Suicide Squad
9.Shazam

Haven't seen the others but I am betting that Birds Of Prey is the worse, it looked shit from the trailers.
Ha1frican - 12/22/2023, 12:59 PM
It’s certainly been a time lol. I’m just glad we got ZSJL, after that I didn’t really care much since it was over after Justice League anyway. Looking forward to the new DCU, hopefully it’s more successful so we can get some of these amazing characters back into the public consciousness with some quality movies
EZBeast - 12/22/2023, 1:00 PM
Was Josh ever a credible writer?
Matchesz - 12/22/2023, 1:12 PM
Honestly they knocked it out of the park with the costumes, they all look great even both Flash suits, they all really distinctive and dont got all the same patterns and made from the same fabric like each the Marvel uniforms have.
MisterDoctor217 - 12/22/2023, 1:12 PM
Well hey at least we were entertained ! Good or bad, we had something to talk about lol
TheLobster - 12/22/2023, 1:16 PM
My rankings:

1) Man of Steel
2) Batman v Superman: Ultimate Cut
3) Zack Snyder’s Justice League
4) The Suicide Squad
5) Wonder Woman
6) Shazam
7) BvS: Theatrical Cut

8) The Flash
9) Black Adam
10) Birds of Prey
11) Suicide Squad
12) Aquaman
13) Shazam Fury of the Gods
14) Blue Beetle
15) Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom
16) Josstice League
17) Wonder Woman 1984


RIP. Bring on the Gunn-verse!
AmazingFILMporg - 12/22/2023, 1:21 PM
What a shit universe overall. My god🥲
JobinJ - 12/22/2023, 1:24 PM
MoS rotten? lol. RT is a joke. MoS is a great film.
Izaizaiza - 12/22/2023, 1:25 PM
Those ranks and scores seem just about perfect to me...with the exception of birds of prey being so high. I barely remember that film, but remember that I thought it was mediocre. 🤔
SpiderParker - 12/22/2023, 1:25 PM
People who say Man of Steel is a good movie need to realize it has worse ratings than The Flash.

