LOBO Movie Rumored To Be In Development At DC Studios

Is the Main Man finally going to be unleashed on the big screen?

We've been hearing that Aquaman star Jason Momoa is either in talks or has landed the role of Lobo for a while now, and even though updates have been scarce in 2024, a new rumor from MTTSH is claiming that a solo movie featuring the ultra-violent intergalactic bounty hunter is in development at DC Studios.

There's no mention of Momoa, but we'd say his involvement is a pretty safe bet considering previous trade reports and hints from the actor himself - although it's worth noting that he's never actually said he was up for the role of Lobo specifically.

"So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" Momoa said in an interview last December. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*ck yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."

Funnily enough, Momoa actually thought he was being brought in as Lobo when Zack Snyder cast him as Aquaman.

"I originally thought I was going to be playing Lobo in the very beginning," he explained. "I auditioned for Batman, and I almost didn't do it, because I was like, 'This is silly. It's not going to be me. Why am I auditioning for Batman?' But it was just a run-of-the-mill audition, and then I get called in right after Affleck gets announced, and I'm like, 'Oh, f*ck. Of course, I'm going to play the bad guy.' So, I was like, 'Yeah, I'll come in, beat 'em up [Batman and Superman], and die, like I do.'"

"I got called in the office, and that was just like, 'Well, do you know who you're going to play?' I'm like, 'Yeah, Lobo! Of course. He's the only one who can fight Batman and Superman.' [Director Zack Snyder was] like, 'What? Lobo? No, he's not in this universe.' I'm like, 'What? Who the hell am I supposed to play?' And then, I wish he would've taped it, because he's like, 'Aquaman.' And I'm like [disappointed face]."

Earlier this week, another rumor did the rounds online that Momoa is being eyed for a role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that "sounds a lot like Lobo." There have also been whispers that the Game of Thrones alum might show up as the Last Czarnian in James Gunn's Superman.

