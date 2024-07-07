LOBO Movie Rumored To Be In Development At DC Studios

LOBO Movie Rumored To Be In Development At DC Studios

We've previously heard that Jason Momoa was in talks to play Lobo, and a new rumor is claiming that a solo movie featuring the Main Man is in the works at DC Studios...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 07, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lobo

Is the Main Man finally going to be unleashed on the big screen?

We've been hearing that Aquaman star Jason Momoa is either in talks or has landed the role of Lobo for a while now, and even though updates have been scarce in 2024, a new rumor from MTTSH is claiming that a solo movie featuring the ultra-violent intergalactic bounty hunter is in development at DC Studios.

There's no mention of Momoa, but we'd say his involvement is a pretty safe bet considering previous trade reports and hints from the actor himself - although it's worth noting that he's never actually said he was up for the role of Lobo specifically.

"So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" Momoa said in an interview last December. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*ck yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."

Funnily enough, Momoa actually thought he was being brought in as Lobo when Zack Snyder cast him as Aquaman.

"I originally thought I was going to be playing Lobo in the very beginning," he explained. "I auditioned for Batman, and I almost didn't do it, because I was like, 'This is silly. It's not going to be me. Why am I auditioning for Batman?' But it was just a run-of-the-mill audition, and then I get called in right after Affleck gets announced, and I'm like, 'Oh, f*ck. Of course, I'm going to play the bad guy.' So, I was like, 'Yeah, I'll come in, beat 'em up [Batman and Superman], and die, like I do.'"

"I got called in the office, and that was just like, 'Well, do you know who you're going to play?' I'm like, 'Yeah, Lobo! Of course. He's the only one who can fight Batman and Superman.' [Director Zack Snyder was] like, 'What? Lobo? No, he's not in this universe.' I'm like, 'What? Who the hell am I supposed to play?' And then, I wish he would've taped it, because he's like, 'Aquaman.' And I'm like [disappointed face]."

Earlier this week, another rumor did the rounds online that Momoa is being eyed for a role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that "sounds a lot like Lobo." There have also been whispers that the Game of Thrones alum might show up as the Last Czarnian in James Gunn's Superman.

What do you make of this rumor? Drop us a comment down below.

AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM Concept Art Spotlights Alternate Mera Costume Designs
Related:

AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM Concept Art Spotlights Alternate Mera Costume Designs
LOBO: How To Introduce The Main Man And Bring Him To The Big Screen
Recommended For You:

LOBO: How To Introduce The Main Man And Bring Him To The Big Screen
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/7/2024, 12:24 PM
He played aquaman the same exact way he’d play lobo. Do we really need to see more of it?
Kadara
Kadara - 7/7/2024, 12:30 PM
@TheNewYorker - Off course we do, my man! Although I won't believe any of it till James Gunn tweets about it.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/7/2024, 12:39 PM
@TheNewYorker - Yes, because he was Lobo all the time in my finalfinalfinalfinal cut
Best recards Hank Snydah.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/7/2024, 1:02 PM
@TheNewYorker - That’s a good point and to answer that question, no.

Considering their house is still not in order, a Lobo movie shouldn’t even be being thought about right now.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/7/2024, 12:33 PM
Well, wasn't this kinda a mews already from Josh, or am I hallucinating still?
Milklander
Milklander - 7/7/2024, 12:35 PM
This would work better a series like Peacemaker instead
PaKent
PaKent - 7/7/2024, 12:36 PM
Dressed like Lobo, i dig it
HermanM
HermanM - 7/7/2024, 12:38 PM
Totally missed opportunity to cast him as Lobo. Snyder is a moron and I'm glad the snyderverse is over.

The Aquaman movies are the only good parts of the snyderverse because they are so little like the rest of the snyderverse and are good in spite of Momoa as Aquaman, not because of it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/7/2024, 12:46 PM
@HermanM -
first wonder woman was pretty good.
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/7/2024, 1:07 PM
@HermanM - agreed, no offence to Snyder in no means as I usually joke, but he should just be a cinematography director and stay out of other stuff tbh. I mean if you look at 300 cinematography, it's amazing.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/7/2024, 1:16 PM
@harryba11zack - that sucked too. Gadot as WW is the second worst castings of all time after Ezra Miller as Flash. The only similarity she had with Wonder Woman was dark hair. Making the movie a period piece was also a bad decision.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/7/2024, 12:43 PM
Mah man
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/7/2024, 12:43 PM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/7/2024, 12:44 PM
Bastich was born to play The Main Man, yo!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/7/2024, 12:48 PM
Unless confirmed by James Gunn, this Twitterbot's opinion is invalid as always
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/7/2024, 12:49 PM
What happens is Superman 25 fails, or creature camandos suck? And Supergirl is a pile of doo doo. Is it back to the
Drawing board?

I got faith in Gunn, but has DC not learnt their lesson? Anyway just a rumour for now but when comparing it to the mcu when they 1st started out they at least waited to see how their 1st 2 were recieved before plodding on. After a more or less successful 1st phase, then they were able to really expand.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/7/2024, 1:09 PM
@UniqNo - everythin is doodoo for you nowdays, so it doesn't mean anything and what not. Sorry, bot sorry.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/7/2024, 1:13 PM
@UniqNo - No lessons, not a SINGLE one has been learned throughout this entire decade ordeal of [frick]ry.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/7/2024, 1:17 PM
@RegularPoochie - eh? I've not seen anything from the new DCU to say it's good or bad, I'm simply saying DC got themselves in trouble before from announcing a bunch of projects that ended up never really getting made because of how bad they were recieved...snyder or not.

Go sniff some ass poochie.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/7/2024, 12:54 PM
Rather see him in a full blown Lobo movie than lowering his status by being a weak villain getting his ass handed to him in Supergirl

That said, I wouldn’t mind him just popping up at the end of Superman as a lead in
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2024, 12:59 PM
If true then cool…

I personally did enjoy his version of Aquaman but Momoa as the Main Man is perfection so I do hope (and feel) it will happen , solo movie or not!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2024, 1:00 PM
However hypothetically , if by any slim chance it doesn’t work out with Momoa then who would be your pick for Lobo?.

I could see someone like Karl Urban pull it off!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/7/2024, 1:02 PM
He'll be damn good in the role. His Aquaman was just Lobo-Lite.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/7/2024, 1:07 PM
Priorities all the way [frick]ed up if they’re developing a Lobo movie at this stage. Folks need to keep the same energy they have for shit this that they do projects like Wonder Man.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/7/2024, 1:24 PM
George Miller could do it. That could work.

Tough to pull off, a Lobo movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder