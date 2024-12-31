DEADPOOL 2 Director Wants To Helm Jason Momoa LOBO Movie; New SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Details Land

DEADPOOL 2 Director Wants To Helm Jason Momoa LOBO Movie; New SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Details Land

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch expresses an interest in helming a Lobo movie starring Jason Momoa. We also have news on when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow begins production and the size of Lobo's role...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 31, 2024 05:12 AM EST

The news broke yesterday that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will play the DCU's Lobo.

The actor first played Arthur Curry in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and later reprised the role in Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), Peacemaker (2022), The Flash (2023) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). 

The latter was poorly received and grossed a disappointing $439 million worldwide compared to the $1 billion earned by its predecessor. The sequel marking his final appearance as Aquaman was no secret but whether he'd get a second chance in the DCU as Lobo was left up in the air. 

Sharing an excerpt from a ComicBookMovie.com article, Momoa announced his casting as The Main Man on Instagram. James Gunn later welcomed him to the DCU and the trades confirmed that he'll first play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Multiple attempts have been made to bring Lobo to the big screen over the years. Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton both took stabs, with Dwayne Johnson circling the roll for the latter's take. In 2018, Michael Bay looked set to take charge of the movie but that also never came to fruition.

Now, John Wick, Deadpool 2, and The Fall Guy director David Leitch has thrown his name into the ring and pitched a Lobo movie to Momoa that he'd be eager to take the helm of...

That would be quite the team-up given Leitch's action credentials.

Back to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Deadline has confirmed the movie begins production on January 13. That would explain why news of Momoa's casting broke yesterday. 

How big of a role will the Aquaman star play in the second DCU movie? We're hearing it's more than a cameo and, in a 2023 interview, writer Tom King revealed that his original pitch for the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book featured Lobo as co-lead. 

"That book began as me pitching a Lobo/Supergirl book, and it was my editor[s], Brittany Holzherr and Jamie Rich, who were like 'No, take Lobo out and make Supergirl the Rooster Cogburn character'" King explained. "And so it wouldn’t exist without Jamie and Brittany."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be DC Studios' second DCU title and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay after originally being hired to write the Supergirl movie starring Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

