Bradley Cooper Was Initially Up For The Role Of Lex Luthor In SUPERMAN Before Being Cast As Jor-El

Bradley Cooper Was Initially Up For The Role Of Lex Luthor In SUPERMAN Before Being Cast As Jor-El

Superman director James Gunn confirms that he initially had conversations with Bradley Cooper about Lex Luthor before deciding on Nicholas Hoult.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 18, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Happy Sad Confused Podcast

Looking through the archives here on CBM, it was reported back in May 2023, that James Gunn was approaching one of his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actors for the role of Lex Luthor.

At the time, many fans speculated that it was Will Poulter, who played Adam Warlock in the pic, but Gunn has now confirmed that it was Rocket Racoon voice actor, Bradley Cooper.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn explained why he ultimately decided not to go with Cooper.

"I did talk to Bradley," said Gunn, admitting he initially approached Cooper for the role of Lex Luthor.

He continued, "But I did want Lex to be someone that was more contemporary of [David's] Superman...I didn't write it with an age [in mind] but I think Lex Luthor is important to Superman, and I think he's important to the future of the DC Universe and I thought it was better [to go with Nick] but yeah, Bradley would have been a great Lex. Bradley's great at everything."

Of course, Bradley Cooper went on to be cast as Jor-El in the film, and perhaps we'll see him again in future Superman installments. 

As the interview continued, Gunn was asked about the chances of whether it was ever considered for Lex Luthor to suit up like Tony Stark's Iron Man and battle it out with the Man of Steel in person.

"We still have plenty of time...We see the early prototypes," said Gunn on Lex's green and purple war suit from the comics. Gunn then goes on to confirm that he never included the war suit in the script, and there was never a physical confrontation between Lex and Superman planned. Apparently, that's being saving for future films.

Lex Luthor’s iconic green and purple war suit serves as his ultimate weapon in his battles against Superman. Designed to boost his physical capabilities, the suit grants superhuman strength, flight, and enhanced durability through advanced armor and energy shields.

What makes it especially dangerous is its Kryptonite-based weaponry and high-powered energy systems, which allow Luthor to exploit Superman’s greatest vulnerability. While the suit gives Luthor the means to fight on equal footing, it remains a piece of tech, meaning Superman can still overpower it under the right conditions.

Still, for anyone other than Superman, the warsuit turns Luthor into an overpowered physical rival who weilds brute force and possesses a brilliant strategic mind to challenge the various heroes of DC Comics in ways few other villains can.

One Of James Gunn's First Ideas For A DC Film? A KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG Movie With SUPERMAN As A Side Character
Related:

One Of James Gunn's First Ideas For A DC Film? A KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG Movie With SUPERMAN As A Side Character
SUPERMAN Spoilers: James Gunn Talks Ultraman Reveal, Possible Bizarro Plans, And When We'll See JUSTICE LEAGUE
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Spoilers: James Gunn Talks Ultraman Reveal, Possible Bizarro Plans, And When We'll See JUSTICE LEAGUE

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 5:54 PM
Because of the memorial style thumbnail i thought he died
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/18/2025, 5:54 PM
I thought Hoult as Lex was one of the weaker points of the movie, he just has such a boyish face and voice that I find it hard to be convinced that he's this menacing adversary to Superman.

To be fair I blame a lot of it on Clancy Brown as Lex, he set the standard for me and it's hard to not want someone with that deep voice and imposing physical presence as Lex.
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 7/18/2025, 5:57 PM
@TrentCrimm - Lex was a spoiled bitchh boy with strong intellect and strategy but whiny ultimately. Clancy Brown crushed it as a more stoic and calm Lex who really was an evil genius but also made you believe he had societies best interests from time to time which felt redeemable at times.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 7/18/2025, 6:00 PM
@TrentCrimm - Wow your opinion and everything but this is the most comic accurate Lex we’ve ever had in live action.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/18/2025, 6:01 PM
@BreakTheCode -

On paper I agree, I just didn't like Nicolas Hoults portrayal of this Lex.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/18/2025, 5:55 PM
Seeking out actors you already know is an understandable thing to do but wouldn't it be better to rely on auditions?
Not how the world works, but still...
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 5:55 PM
Well, Jor-el plans for Ka-El when he get to earth pretty much makes him the "Lex Luthor" of Krypton so...
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/18/2025, 6:01 PM
He would have been a more intimidating Lex for me. Hoult looked to young and acted like a spoiled brat while I could see Cooper being more intense and threatening to Superman instead of acting like the jealous bitch we got🤷‍♂️
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2025, 6:03 PM

We need him to be Braniac.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 6:04 PM
Cooper as Lex performance-wise could have perhaps pulled it off but Hoult did very well…

He had charisma and intelligence but it all barely hid a sneering , hateful young man whose own insecurity & ego led him to be consumed by his obsession with Superman.

Plus given the motivation , I feel it works better for some reason in my head if they are similar in age to each other which they are such as Hoult being 35 & Corenswet being 32.

User Comment Image

I think it’s ultimately worked out for the best!!.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/18/2025, 6:04 PM
I read what Jennifer Esposito said about Bradley Cooper. He is a very sick individual. Just the type to be buddies with James Gunn.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/18/2025, 6:13 PM
@PartyKiller - username checks out.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/18/2025, 6:07 PM
I'm half way convinced that Gunn was considering on having Krypto speak at some point during developemeant and just wanted to keep Rocket Raccoon around encase that idea worked out.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/18/2025, 6:13 PM
He would have been pretty good.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder