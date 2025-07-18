THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hailed As "Visual Spectacle; Sue Storm Is Perfect" In First Reactions

Ahead of its world premiere on Monday night, Marvel Studios has lifted the social media embargo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps a little early and it sounds like the early word is exceedingly positive as early viewers are hailing it as a visually stunning spectacle and one of Marvel's best films, with Vanessa Kirby stealing the show as Sue Storm.

While some viewers have taken issue with the film’s story — describing it as either simplistic or nonsensical — it seems director Matt Shakman has successfully nailed the characters, with Marvel’s First Family receiving high praise all across the board. Early word also suggests that both Galactus and the Silver Surfer are poised to become instant fan favorites.

With just under a week to go, early box office tracking projects an opening in the $100 million to $110 million range — a strong start, well ahead of Thunderbolts* ($74.3M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($88.8M), though just shy of Superman ($125M).

Marvel Studios is counting on big things from their final release of the year, and signs point to a stellar international run. Meanwhile, buzz is already building as fans gear up for a likely first look at Avengers: Doomsday in the film’s post-credits scene.

The red carpet world premiere will be held on Monday night, and if a live stream is provided, you can check back into CBM to watch along with your fellow users. Excelsior!

The cast features Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us; The Mandalorian), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear; The Punisher), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things; Catherine the Great), Ralph Ineson (The Witch; The Green Knight), Julia Garner (Ozark; Inventing Anna), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll; Poker Face), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell; Black Bird), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso; I May Destroy You), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock; Doctor Who).

Matt Shakman (WandaVision; Game of Thrones) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25!

Check out the first batch of social media reactions below:

I'm happy to report that #FantasticFour is good. — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour is visually stunning, stylish, self-contained, and easy to jump into. I had such a good time with this one. The retrofuturism is such a snack. My stand out is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm babe I will die for you, you are perfect. pic.twitter.com/RlRgk6U83U — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) July 19, 2025

IT’S CLOBBERIN’— we mean, REACTION TIME!



Our first thoughts on #TheFantasticFour: First Steps are here! Full review drops July 22 on #TheMoviePodcast feed and YouTube.



Also, stay tuned for some FANTASTIC interviews! pic.twitter.com/l3Zs13MJiH — The Movie Podcast (@TheMoviePodcast) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour Is a masterpiece. the visual effects and the score are a HUGE stand out. Galactus Is huge In IMAX. It’s emotional and gives you hope. It beats you off and doesn’t stop. STAY Until the END CREDITS. pic.twitter.com/jEvx7g7Ojt — deo (@frickyuu) July 19, 2025

I came in tempered but #FantasticFour is truly a return to form for the MCU, the opening minutes blew my socks off in IMAX. Gardner’s & Quinn’s work stood out to me the most. Galactus gives this film real stakes and his presence is felt even off screen, incredible miniature work! pic.twitter.com/eStc6TK0mp — Brian (@BrianLongFilms) July 19, 2025

Pedro nails Reed's stoicism and dashing brilliance, while Joseph makes Johnny feel ever so valiant. But man, I can't remember the last time I adored two Marvel heroes like Ebon's Ben and Vanessa's Sue. They hold the family together and ground the others when no one else can. pic.twitter.com/KyqOcaLJrB — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) July 19, 2025

More initial thoughts: movie is less focused on action and more on the FF solving problems as a family, which can be appreciated. The plot itself is a bit too nonsensical and scenes feel cut out for the sake of time. Galactus looks awesome. Not perfect, but the cast saves it 4️⃣ — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) July 19, 2025

Had some time to think about this and I don't think it's an understatement to say that Sue is one of the strongest and most fleshed-out, complex female leads Marvel has at the moment, next to Yelena and Wanda. https://t.co/sei4MDbq4W — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour First Steps is visually one of the best things Marvel has ever made. Parts feel like Interstellar & demand IMAX.



Galactus is awesome. Silver Surfer looks really, really good. VFX were often immaculate.



Cosmically and on Earth, Matt Shakman dropped a visual feast. pic.twitter.com/bDSiSTNif7 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 19, 2025

Fantastic Four: First Steps has a lot of fantastic in it, yet feels it could be more.



Visually, some of Marvel’s best work ever and more sci-fi than expected! Story didn’t hook me as I’d hoped but family beats land well. Action scenes are great.



I wanted to love it, I liked it! pic.twitter.com/48hUn7RcJo — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 19, 2025

The cast & characters work well enough in #FantasticFour but Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is the movie’s heart & soul.



Johnny might’ve been my favorite character.



Also, shoutout to Paul Walter Hauser for stealing his screen time and bringing a great energy to the movie! pic.twitter.com/TrJizZBs3y — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour is SOLID like Ben Grimm! Marvel’s First Family has chemistry that is out of this world. The powers alone make for some great visuals, but the space sequences are quite breathtaking. If these are their first steps, I’m excited to see what steps they take next — Law⚡️ (@LawJSharma) July 19, 2025

I had my doubts going in about some of the cast, but the team chemistry works and they really do gel by the end. Go watch it in IMAX to feel Ralph Ineson’s Galactus voice vibrate in your bones. Also, the retro-futuristic world Shakman has put together here is stunning. (2/3) — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) July 19, 2025

Many will say THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS is fantastic, and they’ll be right for several reasons. The four main cast members are excellent, Michael Giacchino’s lively score is instantly memorable, and the ‘60s retro-futuristic production design & dynamic visual effects are a… pic.twitter.com/FttR5SioVe — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 19, 2025