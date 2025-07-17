DC Comics' Greatest Heroes Go To War With Each Other In New DC K.O. Death Tournament Event Series

Heroes will rise, legends will fall, and it's time for a cosmic throwdown. DC Comics has announced its next comic book event by co-architects Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder: DC K.O.!

This fall, the gloves come off as the greatest superheroes in the universe enter the arena in a thunderous tournament where the stakes are sky-high, and the cost of victory may be too steep to bear. Starting in October, this publishing event puts heroes to the ultimate test of strength, loyalty, and knock-down, drag-out brawls.

Which 36 fighters will enter the tournament of champions? Who will rise through the brackets and rival Darkseid against his ever-growing Omega powers? And what sinister secret lies at the absolute heart of Apokolips?

Last year, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder and Superman writer Joshua Williamson reshaped the future of DC storytelling with DC All In Special #1, the start of the "DC All In" era and the birth of the Absolute Universe.

Now, the duo returns as co-architects of a new bracket-style comic book event to continue the "DC All In" saga they developed: Snyder helms the main DC K.O. event series with artist Javi Fernández, while Williamson orchestrates the tie-ins that ripple across the DC universe.

"DC K.O. is a knock-down, drag-out fight between all your favorite DC Super Heroes in a cosmic tournament to save the universe from Darkseid," Snyder said. "Darkseid has evolved into something bigger and stronger than ever. You have to be merciless to win. And when you're out, you’re out."

Williamson added, "He's destroyed the future. There's no future for the DC Universe because of what he’s done—the heroes’ only shot is to stop him in the present. Each level is a new challenge. And the tournament will reveal unexpected heroes—some you won't believe will go really far in the fights."

A universe-shaking five-level gladiatorial arena emerges from the Earth itself, each descending level testing the heroes in brutal and symbolic ways. The goal? Generate enough Omega Energy to rival Darkseid—and crown a new King Omega, a celestial being toward whom the universe bends.

However, as epic as the battles may be, the emotional core of the story lies with Superman. "Metal was a Batman story, Death Metal was a Wonder Woman story—and DC K.O. is a Superman story," Williamson noted before Snyder explained, "I wanted to tell a story about Superman looking into his own heart of darkness. It's a very personal story wrapped in nine layers of candy exploding in your face."

With art by Javi Fernández, whose storytelling and action are described by both creators as "incredible" and "epic," DC Comics says the event promises thrills, tension, and transformation. It certainly looks pretty awesome...