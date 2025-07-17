DC Comics' Greatest Heroes Go To War With Each Other In New DC K.O. Death Tournament Event Series

DC Comics' Greatest Heroes Go To War With Each Other In New DC K.O. Death Tournament Event Series

DC Comics has announced its next event by Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder: DC K.O.! This fall, the gloves come off as the greatest superheroes in the universe enter the arena in a thunderous tournament!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2025 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Heroes will rise, legends will fall, and it's time for a cosmic throwdown. DC Comics has announced its next comic book event by co-architects Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder: DC K.O.!

This fall, the gloves come off as the greatest superheroes in the universe enter the arena in a thunderous tournament where the stakes are sky-high, and the cost of victory may be too steep to bear. Starting in October, this publishing event puts heroes to the ultimate test of strength, loyalty, and knock-down, drag-out brawls.

Which 36 fighters will enter the tournament of champions? Who will rise through the brackets and rival Darkseid against his ever-growing Omega powers? And what sinister secret lies at the absolute heart of Apokolips? 

Last year, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder and Superman writer Joshua Williamson reshaped the future of DC storytelling with DC All In Special #1, the start of the "DC All In" era and the birth of the Absolute Universe.

Now, the duo returns as co-architects of a new bracket-style comic book event to continue the "DC All In" saga they developed: Snyder helms the main DC K.O. event series with artist Javi Fernández, while Williamson orchestrates the tie-ins that ripple across the DC universe.

"DC K.O. is a knock-down, drag-out fight between all your favorite DC Super Heroes in a cosmic tournament to save the universe from Darkseid," Snyder said. "Darkseid has evolved into something bigger and stronger than ever. You have to be merciless to win. And when you're out, you’re out."

Williamson added, "He's destroyed the future. There's no future for the DC Universe because of what he’s done—the heroes’ only shot is to stop him in the present. Each level is a new challenge. And the tournament will reveal unexpected heroes—some you won't believe will go really far in the fights."

A universe-shaking five-level gladiatorial arena emerges from the Earth itself, each descending level testing the heroes in brutal and symbolic ways. The goal? Generate enough Omega Energy to rival Darkseid—and crown a new King Omega, a celestial being toward whom the universe bends.

However, as epic as the battles may be, the emotional core of the story lies with Superman. "Metal was a Batman story, Death Metal was a Wonder Woman story—and DC K.O. is a Superman story," Williamson noted before Snyder explained, "I wanted to tell a story about Superman looking into his own heart of darkness. It's a very personal story wrapped in nine layers of candy exploding in your face."

With art by Javi Fernández, whose storytelling and action are described by both creators as "incredible" and "epic," DC Comics says the event promises thrills, tension, and transformation. It certainly looks pretty awesome...

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

DC K.O. #1
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art by JAVI FERNANDEZ
Covers by BEN OLIVER, JIM LEE, FRANK CHO, MIKE DEL MUNDO, DAN MORA, & More
On Sale 10/8

DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 New Look Reveals Daredevil's Team-Up With Green Arrow, Deadpool vs. Batman, And More
Related:

DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 New Look Reveals Daredevil's Team-Up With Green Arrow, Deadpool vs. Batman, And More
DC Comics Announces 17+ Mature RED HOOD Series; New Costume And Setting Revealed In First Look
Recommended For You:

DC Comics Announces 17+ Mature RED HOOD Series; New Costume And Setting Revealed In First Look

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/17/2025, 4:38 AM
Batman was warned 2 years in advance so he wins every battle 😌
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/17/2025, 4:48 AM
The plot sounds about as deep as an'80s video game, and I would imagine this probably is being developed into a game right now. I wonder how they will nerf their gods
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/17/2025, 5:09 AM
@ProfessorWhy - There's been rumors about an Injustice 3 announcement happening sometime this year, so this would be a good tie-in to build up hype for it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/17/2025, 5:08 AM
So is this basically the equivalent of DC's Battle World from Marvel ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder