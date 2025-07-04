MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 Variant Covers Pit Marvel's Merc And DC's Dark Knight Against The Joker

Announced last month, the world's biggest comic book companies will crossover for the first time in decades with September's Deadpool/Batman #1, published by Marvel Comics, and November's Batman/Deadpool #1, published by DC.

Deadpool/Batman #1 will be written by Zeb Wells and illustrated by Greg Capullo, with backup stories featuring more exciting Marvel/DC team-ups. Today, you can see all-new covers for the highly anticipated one-shot by superstar artists Mark Bagley (Ultimate Spider-Man), Ryan Stegman (Venom), and Skottie Young (Oz).

All three covers spotlight the main event: Deadpool and Batman crossing swords and batarangs after Wade Wilson is hired for a job in Gotham City. Will the Caped Crusader help him or destroy him?

Bagley’s special Foil Variant Cover depicts Deadpool and Batman joining forces against the Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker; Ryan Stegman's Homage Variant Cover reimagines Todd McFarlane's iconic Incredible Hulk #340 cover with Deadpool and Batman; and Young's Variant Cover captures this landmark moment in his unmistakable and ever-adorable style.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break," Wells previously said. "Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break."

"In Batman, we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens."

Capullo added, "Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career...and, I’ve had a great career. Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman...If I am dreaming, please don’t wake me!"

If this crossover is a hit, then we can surely expect more to follow. Comic book sales remain steady, but they haven't benefited from the success of superhero movies as much as either Marvel or DC would like. That might go some way in explaining why this event is happening.

More Deadpool/Batman #1 announcements are expected to drop in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more on the comic as we have it.