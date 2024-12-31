SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Star Jason Momoa Addresses Lobo Casting: "Dream Come True"

After boarding the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Lobo, Jason Momoa has responded to James Gunn with a few simple words expressing his sheer excitement to join the new DCU. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Dec 31, 2024
We learned yesterday that Aquaman star Jason Momoa had been tapped to play the DCU's Lobo. The actor made no secret of his interest in the character, even when he was busy suiting up as the DCEU's Arthur Curry.

The badass bounty hunter is a much better fit for the actor than the King of Atlantis and, despite being a "fan cast" in the eyes of some, it's hard to fault James Gunn for bringing Momoa back into the fold for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (a solo outing surely won't be far behind if the Scourge o' the Cosmos is well-received). 

Responding to James Gunn's recent Instagram post, Momoa commented briefly on his casting after initially sharing the news with two simple words: "They called."

In his comment, the former Aquaman kept it simple by simply saying: 

"FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO ❤️❤️❤️"

In December 2023, Momoa was doing the rounds to promote Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and addressed reports that he'd been lined up to join the DCU as Lobo. 

"So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, 'Hello? It’s the perfect role,'" the actor said while promoting the sequel. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah."

While it's clear now that nothing was confirmed then, something changed and Gunn has made both Momoa and a lot of fans very happy with this latest addition to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

As we mentioned earlier today, Tom King initially planned to make the comic book that inspires this movie a Supergirl/Lobo team-up. That might not have happened, but the writer, who is part of DC Studios' brain trust, may well have pushed for his inclusion in this big screen adaptation.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be DC Studios' second DCU title and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay after originally being hired to write the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Before taking centre stage in her own solo outing, we expect Alcock's Supergirl to make her DCU debut in Superman next summer. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it's set to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Steel86
Steel86 - 12/31/2024, 12:18 PM
Perfect casting. Someone needs to post those shots of Jason as the Crow for us to enjoy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 12:26 PM
@Steel86 - User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/31/2024, 12:22 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:23 PM
Hyped for this one.
Gambito
Gambito - 12/31/2024, 12:25 PM
James killing it with the casting🔥🔥
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/31/2024, 12:43 PM
Win/win

Perfect casting for Lobo and guarantees he will never be Aquaman again.

Ironically, if he hadn't been miscast as Aquaman and everyone not seen that photo of Snyder's Aquaman looking like Lobo, he may never have been cast as Lobo today.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 12:47 PM
He’s great casting no doubt and I’m happy that he finally gets to do a role that he’s essentially been wanting for a awhile now so good for him , I wish him the best!!.

User Comment Image

However what necessarily constitutes an actor being the best fit for a character?.

I mean , Snyder (whatever your feelings are on him) had a specific take on Aquaman in mind and intentional or not it has comic precedent with the 90’s Aquaman and has even been adapted in the DCAU in regards to his gruff characterization and outward appearance.

Granted I say this as someone who enjoyed his version of Aquaman but still , just a genuine question I have.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

