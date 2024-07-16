LOBO Rumored To Make His DCU Debut In SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW

LOBO Rumored To Make His DCU Debut In SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW

Following on from an earlier rumor, we're now hearing that Lobo is indeed set to make his DCU debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lobo

It's sounding increasingly likely that like the Main Man is set to make his DCU debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

A recent rumor claimed that DC Studios was interested in bringing Jason Momoa in for an undisclosed role in the movie, leading to speculation that Lobo will make an appearance. Now, MTTSH is reporting that the Last Czarnian will indeed have a part to play in the project.

While all of this does seem to point to Momoa suiting-up as Lobo in Woman of Tomorrow, it's worth keeping in mind that we still don't have official confirmation that this is the character the Aquaman star was referring to when he indicated that he was planning to leave the King of Atlantis behind and make the jump to the DCU - although several trade reports have suggested that this was the case.

A separate rumor recently claimed that a solo movie featuring the ultra-violent intergalactic bounty hunter is in development.

Woman of Tomorrow will be the second DCU movie to release in theaters after James Gunn's Superman. Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

It's worth noting that this is the premise of Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic, so the movie might well make a few changes - although the above casting call does suggest that they'll be stocking pretty close to the story.

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Has SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW's Own KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo Been Revealed By New DC Merch?
Has SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW's Own KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo Been Revealed By New DC Merch?
LOBO Movie Rumored To Be In Development At DC Studios
LOBO Movie Rumored To Be In Development At DC Studios
Vigor
Vigor - 7/16/2024, 12:03 PM
Lobo is the most marvel character out of all DCU. So I love him lol
Well except for Jason Todd
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/16/2024, 12:42 PM
@Vigor - dude, lobo and martain man hunter are the only characters as strong as Superman.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/16/2024, 1:14 PM
@lazlodaytona - no Shazam ? Almost equal
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2024, 12:05 PM
Logo is about ta coke a b1tch
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/16/2024, 12:16 PM
Tom Cruise for Lobo! #fancast
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/16/2024, 12:17 PM
Love his version of La Bamba
valmic
valmic - 7/16/2024, 12:20 PM
Mamoa is getting fat. I love the dude but hes slowly letting himself go. If he does come back I hope he backs back on the grind.
PaKent
PaKent - 7/16/2024, 12:26 PM
Cast John Stamos as Lobo, please Mr Gunn!!
HegoD
HegoD - 7/16/2024, 12:27 PM
Bring back Emmet J. Scanlan

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 12:29 PM
@HegoD - he was good but I doubt it happens
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/16/2024, 12:51 PM
Give us proper Lobo and not that shit in that comic panel.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/16/2024, 12:55 PM
If Lobo beats Kara’s ass women will complain that a woman is getting beaten in her own movie. If Supergirl beats Lobos ass, he won’t be a credible threat to Superman.

I’d prefer they hold him for a Superman movie, give him a solo movie first, or have him make him not a brief cameo in Supergirl where they whip each other’s asses, but he gets a slight upper hand before riding away on his bike.

Like with Galactus, if he’s handily defeated n part one, that kinda makes it hard to top with the next big bad. Best we can hope for is side stories where the main fights are kept till later.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/16/2024, 12:57 PM
Man, I gotta say, I hope this isn't true. I'd love to see a straight adaptation of the comic, and Lobo was nowhere to be seen there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 1:03 PM
I could see them putting Lobo in this since Tom King’s original pitch included him and with him being involved closely with the DCU , the Main Man being in this is plausible…

I hope we see him interact with Superman in the future since my favorite version outside the comics is still the DCAU one voiced by Brad Garrett (Robert Baronefrom Everybody Loves Raymond).

?si=uDFszbuntkAUi0Z1
6of13
6of13 - 7/16/2024, 1:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Brad Garret was awesome as Lobo in the animated series.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/16/2024, 1:09 PM
Old rumor but awesome if true. The original comic planned on have Lobo involved but didn't. This would be a cool full circle moment.

View Recorder