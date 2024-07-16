LOBO Rumored To Make His DCU Debut In SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW

It's sounding increasingly likely that like the Main Man is set to make his DCU debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

A recent rumor claimed that DC Studios was interested in bringing Jason Momoa in for an undisclosed role in the movie, leading to speculation that Lobo will make an appearance. Now, MTTSH is reporting that the Last Czarnian will indeed have a part to play in the project.

While all of this does seem to point to Momoa suiting-up as Lobo in Woman of Tomorrow, it's worth keeping in mind that we still don't have official confirmation that this is the character the Aquaman star was referring to when he indicated that he was planning to leave the King of Atlantis behind and make the jump to the DCU - although several trade reports have suggested that this was the case.

A separate rumor recently claimed that a solo movie featuring the ultra-violent intergalactic bounty hunter is in development.

Woman of Tomorrow will be the second DCU movie to release in theaters after James Gunn's Superman. Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

It's worth noting that this is the premise of Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic, so the movie might well make a few changes - although the above casting call does suggest that they'll be stocking pretty close to the story.

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”