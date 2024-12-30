Jason Momoa OFFICIALLY Cast As LOBO For The DCU To Reportedly Debut in SUPERGIRL

Jason Momoa has officially been cast as Lobo! He has taken to his Instagram to confirm the casting by posting a quote from himself and saying he received the call.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 30, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Lobo

After years of rumors and wishful thinking from fans and Jason Momoa himself, Jason Momoa has been cast to play the Main Man, Lobo.

Jason Momoa posted to his Instagram, an image of a quote from himself back in 2023 during an interview he did with Fandango. The quote reads:

So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,’” he said at the time. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*ck yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.

The caption was simple: “They called.

There you have it! From Jason Momoa’s Instagram, a one hundred percent confirmation that he will be playing Lobo!

Deadline is reporting that Jason Momoa will make his debut as Lobo, not his own solo film but in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There have been no details confirmed about the plot of the movie from James Gunn, director of the movie, Craig Gillespie, the script writer, Ana Nogueira, or Supergirl herself, Milly Alcock. If casting is underway for more than just the titular character, we can expect rumors to begin circulating any moment and more official announcements to come soon.

Jason Momoa has been fancasted as Lobo since before he played Aquaman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Aquaman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Even while he was playing Aquaman, many fans were convinced he was born to play Lobo. Jason Momoa has been vocal about his desire to play Lobo for years as well, and, when James Gunn came in to reboot the DCEU into the DCU, fans once again called for Momoa to play Lobo. When Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom flopped and it became clear the version of the character would not be part of the DCU, the call returned. 

It’s fair to say Lobo is an unknown character to general movie audiences, but comic fans certainly will recognize him.

Lobo is presented either as an anti-hero or villain in DC Comics. He has no problem with killing whatsoever and has gone up against major Justice Leaguers like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and more, even taking on the entirety of the Justice League in some comics. 

Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, and is a very powerful character. He touts super strength (not on a Superman level but it depends on the story), an expert fighter and weapons user, and regeneration to the point of immortality. He is frequently depicted driving a cosmic Harley Davidson style motorcycle through the void of space. 

Lobo is a bounty hunter and a mercenary. In most versions of the character, he is depicted with a singular rule that he lives by: if he takes a contract, he will complete it no matter what. However, he works for the highest bidder. Whoever will pay him the most is who he will be loyal to. He’s amoral and is perfectly fine killing innocent people to get his job done, again, depending on the story. 

How much of this will be portrayed in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is yet to be seen, but it sure is nice to get some positive news from DC Studios after the delay of The Batman Part II by another year, and the confusion around Muschietti saying The Brave and the Bold is postponed, while Gunn says it isn’t. How Gillespie and Nogueira will explain the striking similarity between a character never shown on screen before, Lobo, and Aquaman, is yet to be seen as well, but I wager there will simply be no explanation as audiences are accustomed to seeing actors in multiple roles in similar universes. 

What do you think of Jason Momoa officially being cast as Lobo for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow? Let me know in the comments!

micvalpro
micvalpro - 12/30/2024, 1:48 PM
Easy billion for the new DCU
NotAFanofHeroes
NotAFanofHeroes - 12/30/2024, 1:54 PM
@micvalpro - very easy. James Gunn knows how to make money that’s for sure
Fares
Fares - 12/30/2024, 1:49 PM
Let's frickin go
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 12/30/2024, 1:50 PM
Lets [frick]ing Go!

Great Article Josh.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/30/2024, 1:54 PM
@OptimusCrime - I'm actually Chandler, but this is the type of stuff Josh usually writes. Check out my Instagram @chandler.the.writer
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/30/2024, 2:02 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - Yeah I agree, this is a good article.
thebamf
thebamf - 12/30/2024, 1:51 PM
Good. Much better Lobo than Aquaman.
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 12/30/2024, 1:53 PM
Never thought I’d be excited to see a Supergirl movie. But here we are. Let ‘em cook.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/30/2024, 1:54 PM
User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/30/2024, 1:55 PM
James Gunn also posted a picture of Lobo to his instagram account
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/30/2024, 1:56 PM
Now this is news I can work with. Finally!!
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 12/30/2024, 1:57 PM
Who he should've been from the beginning. I could never get behind "Aquabro." I hope when Gunn gets to Aquaman, he's more in a traditional interpretation. Somewhere between Captain America and Black Panther in terms of personality.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 2:04 PM
@comicfan100 - that would be cool!!.

However I was cool with his more gruff take on the character since it reminded me of the DCAU version a lot of the time.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/30/2024, 1:57 PM
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/30/2024, 1:59 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/30/2024, 1:59 PM
Remember when his debut as Aquaman saw him holding his breath underwater, haha?

User Comment Image
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 12/30/2024, 1:59 PM
The role he was always meant for. Cannot wait, one of my favorite DC characters
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 2:00 PM
Cool , he’s perfect for it and has wanted to play the role for awhile so congrats to him…

I enjoyed his version of Aquaman but that had shades of Lobo aswell so nice to see him be cast for the character that he was always meant to be!!.

I am interested to see how he’ll factor into the story since he’s not in the original comic (though Tom King did originally pitch it as a Lobo /Supergirl story)…

Perhaps he knows Krem in this version and tags along to get his own payback on him or just points Kara and Ruthye in the right direction depending on if it’s a big or small role?.

Anyway we’ll see but as of now I’m looking forward to the film overall , it’s been assembling a nice cast quietly!!.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/30/2024, 2:00 PM
Great casting and great villain for the Supergirl movie.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/30/2024, 2:00 PM
User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/30/2024, 2:03 PM
This is fantastic casting. People should not be doubting Gunn.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/30/2024, 2:04 PM
DCU 2026

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
Clayface
Lanters

