Jason Momoa OFFICIALLY Cast As LOBO For The DCU To Reportedly Debut in SUPERGIRL

After years of rumors and wishful thinking from fans and Jason Momoa himself, Jason Momoa has been cast to play the Main Man, Lobo.

Jason Momoa posted to his Instagram, an image of a quote from himself back in 2023 during an interview he did with Fandango. The quote reads:

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,’” he said at the time. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*ck yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

The caption was simple: “They called.”

There you have it! From Jason Momoa’s Instagram, a one hundred percent confirmation that he will be playing Lobo!

Deadline is reporting that Jason Momoa will make his debut as Lobo, not his own solo film but in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There have been no details confirmed about the plot of the movie from James Gunn, director of the movie, Craig Gillespie, the script writer, Ana Nogueira, or Supergirl herself, Milly Alcock. If casting is underway for more than just the titular character, we can expect rumors to begin circulating any moment and more official announcements to come soon.

Jason Momoa has been fancasted as Lobo since before he played Aquaman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Aquaman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Even while he was playing Aquaman, many fans were convinced he was born to play Lobo. Jason Momoa has been vocal about his desire to play Lobo for years as well, and, when James Gunn came in to reboot the DCEU into the DCU, fans once again called for Momoa to play Lobo. When Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom flopped and it became clear the version of the character would not be part of the DCU, the call returned.

It’s fair to say Lobo is an unknown character to general movie audiences, but comic fans certainly will recognize him.

Lobo is presented either as an anti-hero or villain in DC Comics. He has no problem with killing whatsoever and has gone up against major Justice Leaguers like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and more, even taking on the entirety of the Justice League in some comics.

Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, and is a very powerful character. He touts super strength (not on a Superman level but it depends on the story), an expert fighter and weapons user, and regeneration to the point of immortality. He is frequently depicted driving a cosmic Harley Davidson style motorcycle through the void of space.

Lobo is a bounty hunter and a mercenary. In most versions of the character, he is depicted with a singular rule that he lives by: if he takes a contract, he will complete it no matter what. However, he works for the highest bidder. Whoever will pay him the most is who he will be loyal to. He’s amoral and is perfectly fine killing innocent people to get his job done, again, depending on the story.

How much of this will be portrayed in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is yet to be seen, but it sure is nice to get some positive news from DC Studios after the delay of The Batman Part II by another year, and the confusion around Muschietti saying The Brave and the Bold is postponed, while Gunn says it isn’t. How Gillespie and Nogueira will explain the striking similarity between a character never shown on screen before, Lobo, and Aquaman, is yet to be seen as well, but I wager there will simply be no explanation as audiences are accustomed to seeing actors in multiple roles in similar universes.

