LOBO: James Gunn Reveals The Text He Recieved From Jason Momoa When He Became DC Studios Co-CEO

Late last year, one of the worst-kept casting secrets in Hollywood was finally confirmed when the news broke that Jason Momoa will suit-up as Lobo in the DCU after previously playing Aquaman in Warner Bros.' now defunct "DCEU."

The Game of Thrones alum hinted at the announcement on social media, which was quickly followed by the trades confirming the news. As expected, Momoa will make his debut as the Main Man in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Now, to mark the anniversary of the character's first appearance on the page, James Gunn has shared the text message he received from Momoa on the morning it was announced that he was set to run DC Studios along with Peter Safran. It seems they began discussing the possibility of the actor suiting-up as Lobo almost immediately after.

"On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo,”

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”