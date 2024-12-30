James Gunn Officially Welcomes AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa To The DCU As LOBO

Earlier today, we got confirmation that former Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to make his debut as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and James Gunn has now officially welcomed him to the DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 30, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Lobo

Earlier today, one of the worst-kept casting secrets in Hollywood was finally confirmed: Jason Momoa will suit-up as Lobo in the DCU after previously playing Aquaman in Warner Bros.' now defunct "DCEU."

The Game of Thrones alum hinted at the announcement on social media, which was quickly followed by the trades confirming the news. As expected, Momoa will make his debut as the Main Man in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Again, this news probably won't come as a major surprise, since Momoa has expressed his desire to play the character on a number of occasions, and several reliable (or at least semi-reliable) scoopers have claimed that he had entered talks for the role.

Just in case there was any doubt, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now welcomed Momoa to the DCU with some new Lobo artwork.

\

Image

While a lot of fans seem to be in agreement that this is spot-on casting, the news has still been met with something of a mixed response, since Momoa only recently played a completely different DC Comics character. The DCU is technically a reboot, but some characters from the previous era - including John Cena's Peacemaker and some supporting players - will return.

How do you feel about this development? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to film early next year, and will also star Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as the Girl of Steel, 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/30/2024, 3:02 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 3:04 PM
@NinnesMBC - ehhh , I wouldn’t be surprised if we do get some of those actors in new roles again.
.
Idk about Ezra ,The Rock or Ray Fisher (possibly even no Affleck) but I could see Cavill or Gal as new characters.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/30/2024, 3:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The unspoken knowledge all of us had that Momoa would be kept around as Lobo has always been the only clue we needed to speculate some of them could return in new roles. If they new co-heads want it and if the actors as well.

I agree about Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot. But I still am not 100% sure after last year's up-and-down reports of her being out after that taped interview came out with her repeating what she was told by Safran and Gunn.

Ezra returning would be...yikes worthy. In any role tbh.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 3:14 PM
@NinnesMBC - if Ezra has genuinely bettered himself then maybe I could see him as like Trickster or something

However we’ll see.

Wonder if it’s open to some of the other non DCEU JL members aswell like Will Smith as Deadshit etc?:
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/30/2024, 3:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Never bought all of the excuses that were made about him to be honest.

In another life he'd be perfect as Mad Mod in the Teen Titans movie they're developing. Even if it was an OC just for the animated series I quite enjoyed him.

It sure must be because it also feels like an unspoken knowledge that Gunn won't cast anyone else as Harley Quinn than Margot Robbie and Idris Elba as Bloodsport etc. It'll still rustle some feathers of how some are allowed to come back when they were part of the old regime but the door is more than open for them, I think we can be real about that.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/30/2024, 3:20 PM
@NinnesMBC - User Comment Image
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/30/2024, 3:02 PM
And there you have it. Got a great feeling for the future castings in the DCU. This role is made for Momoa.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 12/30/2024, 3:03 PM
In Gunn we trust!
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 12/30/2024, 3:03 PM
i only know the main man from superman the animated series


jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 12/30/2024, 3:05 PM
Give Lobo an solo movie. Not part in Supergirl, where will be tamed.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/30/2024, 3:07 PM
@jackbauer884 - He's going to be the macho man punching bag, like Drax or Red Guardian.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/30/2024, 3:13 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 12/30/2024, 3:06 PM
Momoa clearly didn’t gave a shit about playing Arthur as much as he did Lobo. It should have been Patrick Wilson instead
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/30/2024, 3:21 PM
@Gambito - lol hes white
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 12/30/2024, 3:29 PM
@Gambito - Patrick Wilson would have made an awesome Aquaman! Snyder definitely miscast Jason Momoa.
6of13
6of13 - 12/30/2024, 3:06 PM
Perfect casting. I hope to see some influence from the Superman Animated series. Brad Garret was great in that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 3:27 PM
@6of13 - I wouldn’t be surprised if they do take inspiration from him

?feature=shared
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/30/2024, 3:07 PM
A righting of the wrong that was him as Arthur.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/30/2024, 3:16 PM
That is one way to alter a bit the premise of the movie since he does not appear in the miniseries from where they are adapting this.

I'll just assume he is someone Ruthye hires at some point to get help her get revenge on Krem but it ends up spiraling out of hands until Kara has to stop him.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/30/2024, 3:19 PM
@NinnesMBC - he’s an easy inclusion in this story I think. Him being a for hire guy.

My first thought was your idea, him being hired and then it spiraling. Or Krem hires him to take out Kara and company once he realizes they are onto him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 3:21 PM
@NinnesMBC - he’s not in the original comic but Tom King actually did pitch the original story as a Lobo & Supergirl team up

Perhaps he knows Krem in this version and tags along to get his own payback on him or just points Kara and Ruthye in the right direction depending on if it’s a big or small role?.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/30/2024, 3:16 PM
But he already is in the DCU...

User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/30/2024, 3:17 PM
Another Snyder casting blunder erased…
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/30/2024, 3:21 PM
1. Black Adam wasn't that bad.
2. Nobody knows or cares about Lobo in a solo movie - if they shot it for $5 it would lose money.
3. That chick looks exactly like Supergirl - how did that happen?
4. I love the idea of a frail looking Kryptonian beating the [frick] out of a buff alien dude - I'm not even kidding. Sometimes, it actually IS how it is supposed to be in the comics.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/30/2024, 3:24 PM
I figured that with all of the news about the early screenings of Superman being bad he would deflect the news with a big announcement! Gunn never disappoints in that respect. Hopefully he can bring his star power that propelled Aquaman 2 to its huge box office haul.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/30/2024, 3:29 PM
Perfect casting 10 years ago. I hope he can uncheeseburger himself
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/30/2024, 3:33 PM
@ProfessorWhy - he’s 45. Gonna need some gear to get there.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/30/2024, 3:30 PM
DCU had some bad press last week

The Batman Part II taking 3 years to release
and bad reviews for Superman screaning

change the subject

Jason Mo will be Lobo

Smart

