James Gunn Officially Welcomes AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa To The DCU As LOBO

Earlier today, one of the worst-kept casting secrets in Hollywood was finally confirmed: Jason Momoa will suit-up as Lobo in the DCU after previously playing Aquaman in Warner Bros.' now defunct "DCEU."

The Game of Thrones alum hinted at the announcement on social media, which was quickly followed by the trades confirming the news. As expected, Momoa will make his debut as the Main Man in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Again, this news probably won't come as a major surprise, since Momoa has expressed his desire to play the character on a number of occasions, and several reliable (or at least semi-reliable) scoopers have claimed that he had entered talks for the role.

Just in case there was any doubt, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now welcomed Momoa to the DCU with some new Lobo artwork.

While a lot of fans seem to be in agreement that this is spot-on casting, the news has still been met with something of a mixed response, since Momoa only recently played a completely different DC Comics character. The DCU is technically a reboot, but some characters from the previous era - including John Cena's Peacemaker and some supporting players - will return.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to film early next year, and will also star Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as the Girl of Steel, 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Milly Alcock fue vista en Nueva York con el look de #Supergirl ✨

¿Qué opinas sobre este cast? pic.twitter.com/7VSPPag9fp — Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) September 7, 2024 Milly Alcock at the 2024 US Open. pic.twitter.com/jfZf73Vdx8 — Daily Daemyra (@TheDailyDaemyra) September 7, 2024

Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”