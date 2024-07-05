SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Rumored To Be Eyeing Jason Momoa For Role - Will Lobo Make His DCU Debut?

A new rumor is claiming that DC Studios is interested in bringing Jason Momoa on board for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, leading to speculation that Lobo might be set to make an appearance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 05, 2024 10:07 AM EST

With House of the Dragon's Millie Alcock set to play the title role, casting is now underway for the supporting characters in DC Studios' upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and a new rumor has led to speculation that Lobo might be set to make his DCU debut in the movie.

According to Daniel Richtman, DC Studios is interested in bringing Jason Momoa on board for an undisclosed role which "sounds a lot like Lobo."

If the Aquaman star has been approached for a part, Lobo would make the most sense, but it's worth keeping in mind that we still don't have official confirmation that the Last Czarnian is the character Momoa was referring to when he indicated that he was planning to leave the King of Atlantis behind and make the jump to the DCU - although several trade reports have suggested that this was the case.

A previous rumor claimed that the project is currently searching for actors to play the villainous Krem of the Yellow hills, Male, 25 to 45; and Kara Zor-El's ally Ruthye Marye Knoll, 13 to 16.

Woman of Tomorrow will be the second DCU movie to release in theaters after James Gunn's Superman. Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

It's worth noting that this is the premise of Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic, so the movie might well make a few changes - although the above casting call does suggest that they'll be stocking pretty close to the story.

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

