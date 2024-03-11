AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM Concept Art Spotlights Alternate Mera Costume Designs

AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM Concept Art Spotlights Alternate Mera Costume Designs

Some new concept art for James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been shared online, giving us a look at a couple of unused costume ideas for Amber Heard's Mera...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 11, 2024 10:03 AM EST

Concept artist Darrell Warner has shared some water-color illustrations spotlighting alternate costume designs for Amber Heard's Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

These aren't a million miles away from the looks Heard sported in the movie, but the first is quite a bit more colourful, and the headdress/gown combo is more elaborate.

Despite being noticeably absent from most of the movie's marketing (she didn't even get a character poster), Mera ended up having a slightly bigger role in James Wan's sequel than we expected - and wasn't killed off, as early rumors claimed she would be.

Aquaman 2 didn't get off to the best start at the box office, but actually ended up performing pretty well (all things considered), and ended up passing Black Adam to become the highest-grossing DC movie of last year.

This will most likely be Heard and Jason Momoa's final time playing their respective characters (though the latter might just return as Lobo), however, as the DCU relaunch gets underway with James Gunn's Superman.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

