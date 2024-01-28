AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Is The First DCEU Movie Since AQUAMAN To Pass $400 Million Worldwide

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's box office run is starting to wind down, but after passing $400 million globally this weekend, it's reached a benchmark no DCEU title has managed since its 2018 predecessor.

By JoshWilding - Jan 28, 2024 12:01 PM EST

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashed down on Digital platforms in the U.S. earlier this week, but the movie is still making money overseas. In fact, with this weekend taking its global cume to $412.7 million, the final DCEU movie has achieved a feat not a single other release in this franchise has managed in half a decade.

Yes, not since 2018's Aquaman has a DCEU title managed to pass $400 million worldwide!

Even taking the pandemic into account, that's a staggering statistic and one which better explains why Warner Bros. is now starting from scratch with DC Studios and the DCU.

As far as we're aware, Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry won't have a place in that shared world, though the actor might get to play Lobo instead. James Gunn and Peter Safran might want to find a place for the actor somewhere as he's clearly a box office draw (the same could perhaps also be said for Aquaman himself at this point too).

Here's how each DCEU movie has performed since Aquaman's $1.1 billion success five years ago:

Shazam! (2019) - $363.5 million

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) - $201 million

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) - $166.3 million

The Suicide Squad (2021) - $167 million

Black Adam (2022) - $390.4 million

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) - $132.2 million

The Flash (2023) - $266.5 million

Blue Beetle (2023) - $128.7 million

Both Joker and The Batman were vastly more successful than all these movies, suggesting the DCEU is the issue and not the DC brand or characters. That may bode well for DC Studios' reboot plans.

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters. 

Feralwookiee - 1/28/2024, 1:01 PM
Aquaman 2 budget $205 million.
Ww boxoffice $412 million.

$205 x 2.5 = $512 million to break even.

It's still a flop no matter how you word the article.
DocSpock - 1/28/2024, 1:01 PM
It's still a bad movie and a flop.
kylo0607 - 1/28/2024, 1:05 PM
Massive flop and a 3rd (thurd too) of what the first Aquaman made at the box office worldwide.

Good riddance of this whole universe.
KWilly - 1/28/2024, 1:06 PM
Welp... It's official. Jason Momoa is a box office name.
lazlodaytona - 1/28/2024, 1:07 PM
The Flash was 2nd best and Blue Beatle takes the top selection. The rest...? 'eh'
Kindzadza147 - 1/28/2024, 1:15 PM
Not very surprised tbh, Momoa has a very strong international appeal and considering nobody outside USA cares about A.Turd anymore it was expected the movie to avoid the catastrophic flopbuster territory and to land in merely a financially disappointing waters.
Itwasme - 1/28/2024, 1:18 PM
Rough year for movies. Hopefully this year it bounces back and really hoping CBMs bounce back too.
Forthas - 1/28/2024, 1:21 PM
"Both Joker and The Batman were vastly more successful than all these movies, suggesting the DCEU is the issue and not the DC brand or characters. That may bode well for DC Studios' reboot plans."

No! It does not bode well for the reboot plans. The reason those two films were successful is the same reason why the Dark Knight films and Man of Steel are successful. Because it takes the subject seriously and does not dumb down story with slapstick comedy. Given that the person heading that effort is the modern king of slapstick films...I highly doubt it will be a successful effort.

