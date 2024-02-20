When Will AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Arrive On Max? Streaming Premiere Date Officially Revealed

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrived on Digital weeks after debuting in theaters and we now have a confirmed Max premiere date for the final DC Extended Universe movie.

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed today that the sequel will hit the platform on February 27 .

The Aquaman follow-up marks Jason Momoa's last adventure as the sea-faring superhero and was met with largely negative reviews last December. It holds a "Rotten" 34% on Rotten Tomatoes but boasts an 81% Audience Score, suggesting a divide between critics and fans in this instance.

"I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice," Momoa said last year, pointing to DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's desire "to start their new thing up" for being the reason this franchise is ending.

"The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," he added. "But right now, I’m like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like, there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it," Momoa concluded.

As we reported earlier today, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom managed to stay afloat at the box office for a lot longer than the likes of Black Adam and The Flash, but we still don't expect its moderate success to lead to Arthur Curry's DCU debut.

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

