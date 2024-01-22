THE MARVELS Will Be Available To Stream On Disney+ From February 7; New Teaser Released

After an undeniably disappointing box office run, Marvel Studios' has announced that Nia DaCosta's The Marvels will be available to stream on Disney+ from February 7...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 22, 2024 07:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

The Marvels has been available to purchase on Digital platforms since last week, and Marvel Studios has now announced that Nia DaCosta's sequel will arrive on the Disney+ streaming service early next month on February 7.

The Captain Marvel follow-up did not have a very successful stint at the box office (in fact, it finished its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing MCU movie of all time), but the movie may find a new lease of life on Digital and streaming. After all, there are sure to be quite a few people who passed on seeing the movie on the big screen that decide to give it a shot from the comfort of their couch.

Either way, we'd say the chances of a direct threequel are very slim - although we're bound to see Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan again at some point.

Ms. Marvel is setting up her own team for a potential Young Avengers project, Photon (Spectrum?) appears to be involved with the imminent introduction of the X-Men, and the good Captain will almost certainly show up in the next Avengers movie if not before.

Marvel has also shared a new promo to coincide with the announcement, and while it does feature some footage that wasn't included in the previously-released teasers, there's no sign of the movie's surprise cameos (character posters may be just around the corner, though, so keep an eye out).

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Do you plan on seeing The Marvels (or giving it another go) on Digital or Disney+? The sequel is also set to hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.

THE MARVELS: HD-Quality Shots Of MCU Sequel's Surprise Cameos Have Been Shared Online - SPOILERS
THE MARVELS: HD-Quality Shots Of MCU Sequel's Surprise Cameos Have Been Shared Online - SPOILERS
THE MARVELS Deleted Scene Features Valkyrie And May Confirm Captain Marvel's Sexuality
THE MARVELS Deleted Scene Features Valkyrie And May Confirm Captain Marvel's Sexuality
Considering how much money this movie (probably) lost at the box office, I assumed that Disney was going to extend its digital purchase-only window, so they could make a little more money. I was thinking it would take at least 2-3 months for the movie to hit Disney Plus… and it only took 3 weeks. It makes me wonder if its first week sales numbers were also bad.
no thanks
I’ll be there to stream on day 1. I wasn’t there on day 1 of when it was in theatres because

Oh well you know
@JFerguson - I don't tho
@Slotherin -

Sweet. I've actually been waiting to see this again.
[frick] what anyone says.
@Slotherin - *high five*
@Slotherin - It was okay. It exists. Definitely not awful
Other than another nothing villain-of-the-week, I don't really understand what everyone was screaming about. I do think it was dumb to rename it "The Marvels" from the more recognized name though.
This movie was so bad, It almost killed the Legacy of the MCU
@fartjokesking - That's a bit dramatic lol
Is this an article or a PSA warning to help potential victims avoid this crapfest?

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
