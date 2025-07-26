SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares A First Official Look At [SPOILER]'s Memorable Cameo

Ahead of this afternoon's Peacemaker panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, Superman director James Gunn has shared some official behind-the-scenes photos of John Cena's cameo as Christopher Smith.

In the movie, Lex Luthor reveals to the world that Superman's parents sent him to Earth to conquer the planet and form a harem. Capitalising on his disdain for beloved superheroes like the Man of Steel, the jealous Peacemaker appears on a talk show to trash Supes.

Also featured in these photos is Michael Ian Black's Cleavis Thornwaite, a character Gunn has confirmed will return in Peacemaker season 2.

The series is expected to feature a Multiverse component, with the DCU's Peacemaker visiting a world where he's considered a beloved hero (the DCEU isn't likely to factor into the story). We'll also see several familiar faces from the Superman movie.

"We see a lot of different characters from Superman, [including] Isabela [Merced] and Nathan [Fillion] and Sean [Gunn], and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman," Gunn said in a recent interview. "There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

There's a strong chance he's referring to David Corenswet's Superman, though Lex Luthor being locked up in Belle Reve certainly opens the door to Nicholas Hoult making an appearance.

A new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 is expected to be released later today, while we're also expecting a few DCU updates from Gunn. Be sure to check back here for all that and more as it arrives.

For now, check out these new behind-the-scenes photos from Superman in the Instagram gallery below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.