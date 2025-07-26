SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares A First Official Look At [SPOILER]'s Memorable Cameo

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares A First Official Look At [SPOILER]'s Memorable Cameo

Superman director James Gunn has finally shared some official photos from one of the movie's biggest cameos, fitting timing with DC Studios bringing Peacemaker season 2 to Comic-Con in San Diego today.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Ahead of this afternoon's Peacemaker panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, Superman director James Gunn has shared some official behind-the-scenes photos of John Cena's cameo as Christopher Smith. 

In the movie, Lex Luthor reveals to the world that Superman's parents sent him to Earth to conquer the planet and form a harem. Capitalising on his disdain for beloved superheroes like the Man of Steel, the jealous Peacemaker appears on a talk show to trash Supes. 

Also featured in these photos is Michael Ian Black's Cleavis Thornwaite, a character Gunn has confirmed will return in Peacemaker season 2.

The series is expected to feature a Multiverse component, with the DCU's Peacemaker visiting a world where he's considered a beloved hero (the DCEU isn't likely to factor into the story). We'll also see several familiar faces from the Superman movie. 

"We see a lot of different characters from Superman, [including] Isabela [Merced] and Nathan [Fillion] and Sean [Gunn], and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman," Gunn said in a recent interview. "There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

There's a strong chance he's referring to David Corenswet's Superman, though Lex Luthor being locked up in Belle Reve certainly opens the door to Nicholas Hoult making an appearance. 

A new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 is expected to be released later today, while we're also expecting a few DCU updates from Gunn. Be sure to check back here for all that and more as it arrives. 

For now, check out these new behind-the-scenes photos from Superman in the Instagram gallery below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

SUPERMAN: All 26 Characters In The Hall Of Justice's Mural Identified - With Ties To Wonder Woman, More
Related:

SUPERMAN: All 26 Characters In The Hall Of Justice's Mural Identified - With Ties To Wonder Woman, More
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Unveils Official Look At Mural Depicting The History Of Metahumans In The DCU
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Unveils Official Look At Mural Depicting The History Of Metahumans In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/26/2025, 5:52 AM

Mr Gunn sure does love getting his face on camera and hearing the sound of his own voice.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/26/2025, 5:55 AM
@DocSpock - Will you be watching?
Sinner
Sinner - 7/26/2025, 6:15 AM
Ngl this one felt really tacked on

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder