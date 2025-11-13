Zack Snyder Shares Brand-New Photo Of Jason Momoa As Aquaman In JUSTICE LEAGUE

Zack Snyder’s Justice League director Zack Snyder has taken to Instagram to post a never-before-seen BTS picture of Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 13, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Aquaman

Prior to his new role in the DCU as Lobo, Jason Momoa rose to prominence in the entertainment industry as Aquaman. Following his brief debut in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Momoa returned as the character for a starring role a year later in Justice League. He then got to shine on his own in 2018's Aquaman, and five years later, in its sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

With his time as the character in the past, one wouldn't necessarily expect new looks at him as Arthur Curry to come around. Surprisingly, thanks to Zack Snyder, we now, in fact, have a new look at the actor as the aquatic hero. Continuing his series of DC portraits, Snyder took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen BTS image of Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

Similar to previous pictures he's posted of Ben Affleck's Batman, Jared Leto's Joker and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, the picture is in black and white: 

The director captioned the photo with: "I took this photo of [Jason Momoa] in Iceland." Justice League was partially filmed in Iceland, so it's safe to say the picture is from when the superhero team-up was in production. 

When it was first announced, Momoa's casting as the character caught some fans by surprise. At the time, the actor was known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, so he was perceived as having a significantly gruffer look than the one Aquaman has most commonly been associated with throughout the years. Funnily enough, it was his role in Game of Thrones that prompted Zack Snyder to cast Momoa as the hero. 

Speaking to the L.A. Times (via CBR), Zack Snyder's longtime producing partner, Deborah Snyder, revealed that the Man of Steel director got the inspiration to cast Momoa as Aquaman while watching the HBO series: 

"We're big Game of Thrones fans... I remember Jason Momoa. Zack was like, 'Jason would be the perfect Aquaman.' I was like, 'It's so out of the box. But yeah! He can be tough. And he feels like he comes from the water.'" 

For his part, Momoa credits the role of Aquaman with saving his career. During a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that he struggled to find work following his stint on Game of Thrones, given that many people assumed he did not speak English: 

"That whole audition process was pretty crazy. I mean, Zack [Snyder] was a huge fan of Game of Thrones.  A lot of people are huge fans of Game of Thrones.  And Zack was the one that...  I couldn't get a job, and Zack called me in, and he was a huge fan, and he wanted to take Aquaman, who... It was funny, because I had no idea what I was gonna be playing. He just called me in, I had to audition, it was for Batman. Obviously Ben [Affleck] was cast, and I'm like, 'What am I coming [in for]?' [...] I'm like, 'I'm just gonna basically be the bad guy. I'm gonna fight Batman and Superman [...] I'm gonna play the villain.  And he's like, 'Wait, no... Aquaman.'"

Jason Momoa will return to the DC Universe as Lobo in Supergirl, which flies into theaters on June 26, 2026. 

What did you think about Snyder's new picture of Jason Momoa? How excited are you to see him take on Lobo in Supergirl next year?

ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/13/2025, 10:03 AM
Sometimes Momoa looks like that gangster from The Mask after the mask sucked onto his face.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 10:04 AM

Snyder is just getting pitiful at this point.

Maybe he had a stroke.
mck13
mck13 - 11/13/2025, 10:25 AM
@DocSpock - what sad is that Gunn fans are getting upset at every pic he release. Ppl who like Chris Nolans/Zack Snyder characters don't care what Gunn releases.🧐🧐🧐🧐 Its not a bad thing that someone who created some content wants to share it. Gunn supporters fear this comparison to his rush job of characters.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 10:33 AM
@mck13 -

What's sad is you can't read. I'm not a Gunn supporter. Who told you that? I guess you made it up.

Snyder's junk ran the DCFU into the ground. If Gunn doesn't improve his output soon, the same thing may happen again.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 10:04 AM
Want to see an early version of Gunn's Aquaman? Check out Batman: Brave and the Bold. He'll be ruined and turned into the joke he was before Snyder and Momoa.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
newhire13
newhire13 - 11/13/2025, 10:15 AM
@WalletsClosed - Christ, do you just bitch all day?
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/13/2025, 10:17 AM
@WalletsClosed - Then it wouldn't really be Gunns Aquaman, would it? It would be an adaptation of the animated character.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 10:20 AM
@newhire13 - Do you like bitching about other's bitching?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/13/2025, 10:29 AM
@WalletsClosed - is this Aquaman in the room with us right now?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2025, 10:07 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 10:12 AM
@Clintthahamster - Snyder and his followers:

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/13/2025, 10:08 AM
at this point Snyder is just sad.
mck13
mck13 - 11/13/2025, 10:28 AM
@McMurdo - you said that from Zack 1st post. You fear the comparisons. If Gunn was successfull with his universe you wouldn't care. BUT hes not.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 10:11 AM
Say whatever you want about Snyder or the DCEU (I wasn’t really much of a fan myself) but I did enjoy Momoa’s Aquaman…

This take on the character as a more gruff , spirited , rebellious yet fun loving character who becomes a reluctant leader I thought was decently done & elevated by Momoa’s natural charisma & energy even if the material he had at times wasn’t the best.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing him as Lobo in the DCU since he’s pretty perfect for that role imo!!.

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 11/13/2025, 10:19 AM
LOL! He’s just trolling us now! Will someone please just give this guy a job?!??
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2025, 10:20 AM
The problem with restoring the Snyderverse is that, given all that we know, everyone outside of Henry Cavill is problematic...

1) Most people recognize that Mamoa would make a better Lobo
2) Gal Gadot is not exactly the strongest actress out there
3) They would have to get Ezra Miller out of the Psyche Ward
4) Ben Affleck had personal difficulties when he was Batman that stemmed directly from his time behind the cowl.

Whoever buys Warner Bros. should immediately focus on Man of Steel 2 and restart a shared universe with the Batman from The Nolan trilogy
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/13/2025, 10:27 AM
@Forthas - which won't happen for various reasons.

Better polish up those A.I skills...
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 10:35 AM
@Forthas - Nolan, nor Bale, has shown any interest in that. Not even close. Snyder and many Snyderverse actors have shown interest in restoring the Snyderverse. There is only one viable option away from Gunn's DCU and that's the Snyderverse
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 10:42 AM
@Forthas - 1) Most normal people have no idea who Lobo is, considering the first Aquaman film made a billion I don't think they'd hate to see him return.
2) Her acting did not ruin her solo film.
3) Keep him trapped in the Nippleverse, the audience will understand.
4) Affleck's the man, whatever shit he was going through did not get in the way of his Batman when he was on screen. Most people liked his batman and still want his solo.

Gunn's film is not resonating and the numbers relect that, remove him entirely and see if someone can salavage it, if not start over..... after the SynderCut gets to finish his thing. I liked Nolan's batman films, the third less and less but his Batman quit after 2 years and then passed the responsibility over to some randum ex cop who hasn't had any training, I do see him coming back to team up with Superman.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/13/2025, 10:25 AM
Netflix! Netflix! Netflix!
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/13/2025, 10:32 AM
Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2025, 10:33 AM
Man of Steel, JL Snyder cut, Watchman and 300 are him at his peak imo. Cant seriously say all his movies were bad
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 11/13/2025, 10:41 AM
It almost feels like this movie/time took the place of his daughter and became an arrested development stage in his life. Hopefully his future is brighter.

