Alan Cumming Hints That X-MEN Star [SPOILER] Has Also Joined The Cast Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

As of now, Avengers: Doomsday looks set to feature an X-Men team comprised of Professor X, Cyclops, Beast, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Magneto, and Mystique. You probably don't need us to tell you that there are some notable omissions!

Jean Grey, Wolverine, and Storm are among them, but Halle Berry's Goddess may end up getting in on the action, after all. That doesn't come as a huge surprise, but in a recent interview, Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming seemed to hint that we will indeed see Storm in Avengers: Doomsday.

Well, he certainly didn't deny it, anyway!

It's impossible to imagine a version of the X-Men without her and the other characters mentioned above, especially when the mutants are being pitted against the Avengers and Fantastic Four. Cumming followed up his comments with a chuckle and claimed to be in the dark, but this is the same person who spoiled a battle between Nightcrawler and Mister Fantastic.

Several castings have been deliberately kept under wraps by Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers, and at this stage, it's not looking like we'll get another cast reveal similar to the one in March.

See what you think about Cumming's comments on Storm by watching the video below.

Alan Cumming when asked if Halle Berry will be reprising her role as Storm for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



“Well… maybe she does.”



(via @etnow) pic.twitter.com/IGjf4IsHMx — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 16, 2025

A year ago, we spoke to Berry about her role in Never Let Me Go. Asked whether she thinks a "Storm" could be brewing in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, she responded, "[Shrugs] You never know. We'll find out! [Laughs]"

"I really loved playing Storm," Berry previously told Wired. "You know, being in the world of the X-Men and mutants was always really important to me, because being a woman of color, I have often felt on the outside of things. I've often felt marginalized and overlooked and unseen, and that's what the X-Men were all about."

"These mutants finding their voice and finding a way to be seen and appreciated for who they really were. And as a Black woman, I really related to that," the actor continued. "So it was fun to put on the skin of Storm, to fly, and to be part of that kind of storytelling. I thought it was really important."

You can watch our interview with Berry in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.