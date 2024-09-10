NEVER LET GO Star Halle Berry Plays Coy When Asked About Storm Return In NeXt AVENGERS Movies (Exclusive)

NEVER LET GO Star Halle Berry Plays Coy When Asked About Storm Return In NeXt AVENGERS Movies (Exclusive)

Talking to us about her intense role in Never Let Go, Oscar-winner Halle Berry addresses the possibility of playing Storm in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Check out her response here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 10, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

On September 27, Halle Berry makes her long-awaited return to the world of horror with Never Let Go, Alexandre Aja's mind-bending, intense new movie. It should go without saying that the actor is terrific in her role as "Momma" and we recently got to catch up with the Oscar-winner to discuss the project.

It was only a brief conversation but, as we wrapped up, we asked Berry whether there's a chance she'll return as Storm in the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars

All signs point to the X-Men and Earth-10005 playing a key role in where the Multiverse Saga goes next and, after Berry recently confirmed she was ready and willing to suit up as Ororo Munroe again for Deadpool & Wolverine (she wasn't asked, unfortunately), we'll surely get to see her blast back into action as this iconic member of the X-Men. 

While our question did get a laugh out of the screen icon, she played coy about Storm's MCU future but certainly didn't say no to the possibility of assembling alongside Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes...

We didn't see you in Deadpool & Wolverine but it looks like the X-Men could be in Avengers: Doomsday or maybe Secret Wars, so do you see a Storm brewing for those movies, perhaps?

[Shrugs] You never know. We'll find out! [Laughs]

Marvel Studios is still in the process of crafting the next Avengers movies with the Russo Brothers but we have to believe the offers have already gone out to many of the actors who will be needed. Berry must be somewhere at the top of the list, anyway, especially as she sits alongside Hugh Jackman as a truly iconic part of 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. 

Check back here tomorrow for our full interview with Berry about Never Let Go or, if you'd rather not wait, you can watch the whole thing in the player above. 

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 - Monster’s Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go arrives only in theaters on September 27.

MCU Rumor Roundup: The Council Of Reeds, Doom vs. Strange, And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Cameos - SPOILERS
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: The Council Of Reeds, Doom vs. Strange, And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Cameos - SPOILERS
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Enlisted These 5 Legacy Actors For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Enlisted These 5 Legacy Actors For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2024, 12:19 PM
User Comment Image

I wouldn’t mind if we do see her again since she was underused in the Fox films (like the majority of characters) but if she’s not in Doomsday or Secret Wars then it’s by no means a dealbreaker for me lol.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/10/2024, 12:21 PM
5 lines..... MAX.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/10/2024, 12:51 PM
@KennKathleen - she can't act I'll say it.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 9/10/2024, 1:03 PM
@McMurdo - She's an Oscar winner.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/10/2024, 1:14 PM
@McMurdo - Her African accent in the first movie was so bad they just wrote it out after that and never spoke about it again. She was fine in DOFP where it was more VFX and action and much less dialog. Hopefully if she returns again that’s what we get again.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/10/2024, 12:22 PM
she looks the part, they should cast her as storm
User Comment Image
BART
BART - 9/10/2024, 12:37 PM
@harryba11zack - they should cast her as Magento
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/10/2024, 12:27 PM
Ugh
hainesy
hainesy - 9/10/2024, 12:33 PM
No. Do the OG X-Men of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel and Ice Man to start. Bring Wolverine, Storm, Nightcrawler and Colossus in after that. Or bring Wolverine in separately and link up later.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 9/10/2024, 1:23 PM
@hainesy - I'm guessing and this is just a hunch since we've gotten "send offs" or the beginning of sendoffs for the first two spideys and wolverine that doomsday and secret wars will be a proper sendoff for those characters from fox and Sony. IDK just a hunch since it feels like the multiverse saga is leaning heavily on nostalgia.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/10/2024, 12:40 PM
Ugh.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/10/2024, 12:43 PM
When will this FoX-Men nostalgia end

User Comment Image
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 9/10/2024, 1:04 PM
Hopefully not. We need to move away from the fox films. It's bad enough they used Jackman in Deadpool 3
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/10/2024, 1:05 PM
Only one I really wanna see back again is Marsden. He was wildly underused despite being well cast in my opinion.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/10/2024, 1:17 PM
@JFerguson - He’s had a career resurgence in recent years. Cyclops as a character is getting a huge popularity boost, which will continue as more people play the rereleased Marvel V Capcom games collection. He’s not my ideal Cyclops, but I’d be happy to give him a cameo redemption.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 9/10/2024, 1:25 PM
@JFerguson - part of me doesn't want Marsden around since he supported the dialogue coach at Nickelodeon who's a pedo and raped young boys. He never denounced what he wrote about him too. I know people change but it's just a little disturbing.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/10/2024, 1:05 PM
Berry is awesome, but I'm perfectly fine with the door being closed on her as Storm, the infamous, awful Toad line and all.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 9/10/2024, 1:16 PM
Lol bold blue X is so corny
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/10/2024, 1:22 PM
More Halle Berry is a GOOD thing. Shit, I remember seeing "Mo' Money" in the theater, and that started my lifelong crush. "Slingblade" furthered that crush too, LOL.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder