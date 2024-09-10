NEVER LET GO Star Halle Berry Plays Coy When Asked About Storm Return In NeXt AVENGERS Movies (Exclusive)

On September 27, Halle Berry makes her long-awaited return to the world of horror with Never Let Go, Alexandre Aja's mind-bending, intense new movie. It should go without saying that the actor is terrific in her role as "Momma" and we recently got to catch up with the Oscar-winner to discuss the project.

It was only a brief conversation but, as we wrapped up, we asked Berry whether there's a chance she'll return as Storm in the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

All signs point to the X-Men and Earth-10005 playing a key role in where the Multiverse Saga goes next and, after Berry recently confirmed she was ready and willing to suit up as Ororo Munroe again for Deadpool & Wolverine (she wasn't asked, unfortunately), we'll surely get to see her blast back into action as this iconic member of the X-Men.

While our question did get a laugh out of the screen icon, she played coy about Storm's MCU future but certainly didn't say no to the possibility of assembling alongside Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes...

We didn't see you in Deadpool & Wolverine but it looks like the X-Men could be in Avengers: Doomsday or maybe Secret Wars, so do you see a Storm brewing for those movies, perhaps? [Shrugs] You never know. We'll find out! [Laughs]

Marvel Studios is still in the process of crafting the next Avengers movies with the Russo Brothers but we have to believe the offers have already gone out to many of the actors who will be needed. Berry must be somewhere at the top of the list, anyway, especially as she sits alongside Hugh Jackman as a truly iconic part of 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise.

Check back here tomorrow for our full interview with Berry about Never Let Go or, if you'd rather not wait, you can watch the whole thing in the player above.

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 - Monster’s Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go arrives only in theaters on September 27.