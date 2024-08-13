DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Halle Berry Talks Not Returning As Storm; Aaron Stanford Reveals Pyro Variant Identity

While Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of memorable cameos, we know many of you were shocked that the X-Men didn't factor into the movie. We can only assume Marvel Studios is saving them for Avengers: Doomsday and an eventual Incursion between Earth-616 and Earth-100005.

Talking to ComicBook.com, iconic Storm actress Halle Berry recently confirmed she would have reprised the role for the R-Rated threequel...but was never asked!

Admitting there were never any discussions with Marvel Studios, she said, "Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if [Ryan Reynolds] asked me,' but he never asked me."

While the X-Men were M.I.A., one of Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest connections to the X-Men franchise's past was the return of X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand star Aaron Stanford as Pyro. The actor was a member of Cassandra Nova's army in The Void and, in a separate interview with the site, confirmed he was playing the same Variant from those movies.

"I just took it as a continuation but again, with an adjustment for tone. Basically what I did was reach back and think this was the Pyro from X-Men 2," he explains. "The idea behind that character was that he was a young, disaffected, and outcast kid who becomes radicalized. He becomes a radicalized terrorist and we see that journey."

"I took that interesting, complete portrait and then adjusted it for the Deadpool universe and the given circumstances of that world."

Stanford was also quizzed on sharing the screen with Chris Evans' Human Torch. The cameo didn't leak online, despite us seeing those Void scenes (including Sabretooth's beheading) in set photos, and the actor explained why; as luck would have it, the paparazzi just wasn't there that day!

"I think the reason you didn't see Chris in that scene is that because that particular scene was split up pre-strike and post-strike, so we were in there shooting that scene the very first day I worked and that was the day Chris worked," he revealed. "We all went for however many months it took to settle the strike, and when we came back we shot the backend of that sequence."

"That was the day the paparazzi showed up and Chris wasn't there."

Marvel Studios did a good job of keeping spoilers under wraps; after all, only Pyro, Sabretooth, Nicepool, and Dogpool were spotted on set alongside the title characters.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.