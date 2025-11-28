AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Disney+ Highlights Key MCU Post-Credits Scenes As Promotion Kicks-Off

Disney+ recently kicked-off the marketing for Avengers: Doomsday by sharing a couple of images from two key post-credits scenes, and we now have a third...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 28, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Earlier this week, Disney+ Latin America officially began promoting Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday on social media by sharing an image Doctor Doom alongside Franklin Richards from the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with the caption: "The World is Getting Ready for a New Event."

Later, the account posted a second shot, this time from the Thunderbolts* stinger, with: "They already started preparing for meeting... and you, what's your theory?"

Now, we have a third image featuring Sam Wilson paying a visit to The Leader on The Raft in Captain America: Brave New World's divisive post-credits tag.

These are, of course, the last three theatrically-released Marvel Studios projects, so it should go without saying that the stingers highlighted here will at least partially lay the groundwork for Doomsday. Victor Von Doom's debut and the Fantastic Four arriving to Earth 616 are obviously major events, but Samuel Stern's warning to Wilson is a little more ambiguous. 

"Do you think you’re the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We’ll see what happens when you have to protect this place...from the others."

The "others" Sterns is referring to are most likely Doom and whatever forces he's amassed, possibly evil variants of some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. As for The Raft, there are rumors that the floating prison will factor into Dooms's Battleworld plans in Secret Wars, but this seems more like speculation than anything solid.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2025, 1:57 PM
Cool!!.

Honestly as vague as the BNW tease was , it atleast seemed to have given Sam awareness of the multiverse which could be the reason he has assembled his Avengers as quickly as possible.

Anyway in terms of MCU post credits scenes this year , Thunderbolts>FF:First Steps>BNW!!.

